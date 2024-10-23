Maryland and Under Armour Launch Retro Merchandise to Benefit NIL Collective
The University of Maryland has partnered with longstanding apparel supporter Under Armour to release a line of throwback merchandise to benefit the NIL war chest of Terrapin athletes. The “Terrapin Throwback” clothing line will be available exclusively to new subscribers of the One Maryland Collective.
The “Terrapin Throwback” merchandise stemmed from significant fan interest in Head Football Coach Mike Locksley’s custom throwback hoodies. As fan demand quickly mounted for Locksley’s unique look, Maryland jumped on the opportunity to leverage nostalgia to benefit their student-athletes’ bank accounts.
Vintage apparel and throwback logos are in vogue, and Maryland is not the first school to leverage retro logos for NIL funding. Earlier this month, a University of Arkansas initiative raised $1,000,000 in NIL funding to replace the on-court basketball logo with the iconic “Slobbering Hog” logo that graced Bud Walton arena in the 1990s and 00s.
While it remains unseen how much the Maryland throwback apparel will raise, Arkansas has proven how willing fans are to part with their cash for nostalgia. Maryland has opted for a tiered system where fans can obtain these relics at certain donation thresholds. At the $25/month level, fans are entitled to a t-shirt; at the $50/month level, a hoodie; and those giving $100/month or more will receive both. The psychology of the “Terrapin Throwback” clothes is worth noting. Not only do these clothes serve to make fans look cool, but they function as a scarlet letter to other Terrapin fans that those wearing the exclusive merch have done their part in NIL support.
Under Armour, a Maryland-based company founded by prominent Terrapin alumni and booster Kevin Plank, has been Maryland football’s exclusive apparel provider since 2004 and has outfitted the entire athletic department since 2009. Maryland’s proximity to Under Armour headquarters and influence within the company’s leadership ranks make initiatives like this meaningful to all parties involved: fans, athletes, administrators, coaches, and those at Under Armour.
According to Catherine Marquette, Director of Sports Marketing and Head of Collegiate Partnerships at Under Armour the activation was a no-brainer: “When Maryland approached us about the opportunity for its collective to leverage Coach Locksley’s preference for vintage MD logos into a new apparel collection, we of course said yes. This is reflective of our desire to support Maryland and its athletes, current and future, and we’re proud to provide this new opportunity for fans to join in on the support as well.”
Building innovative streams for NIL support is paramount to every university. As the novelty of NIL wears off many schools have noted donor fatigue dampening the resources available to student-athletes. Chris Weiner, Executive Director of One Maryland Collective, notes, “This initiative offers fans an exclusive opportunity to wear their Maryland pride while directly contributing to the success of our student-athletes.”
As NIL continues to evolve, it has become evident that fans supporting NIL programs will demand one of two things from their contributions: success at the national level or utility. Maryland has opted to provide utility; consequently, they will be more likely to find national success. The positive feedback loop for Maryland, or any school, can begin with something as simple as a vintage logo.