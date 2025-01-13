Maryland Terrapins Men’s Basketball Coach Reveals NIL Budget for Season
The Maryland Terrapins know that they have their work cut out for them when it comes to the world of name, image and likeness deals.
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines have not been shy about throwing their weight around in that realm. Big Ten newcomers, the Oregon Ducks, also have major NIL backing with the aid of Nike and its founder, Phil Knight.
At Maryland, they have an intimate relationship with a major activewear brand as well — Under Armour.
Founder Kevin Plank was a former captain on the Terrapins football team when he created the now worldwide brand. And last year, an expansion of their partnership is going to add even more to the NIL coffers.
Players can now earn money from things they sell via their social media accounts in a unique deal with the company as brand ambassadors.
Having that kind of backing is going to help Maryland keep up with their peers across collegiate sports as some programs are embracing NIL more than others. Not looking to get left in the dust, they are doing everything in their power to keep up.
That will certainly help benefit them in the long run, but they aren’t currently hurting for money when it comes to the men’s basketball team.
As shared by Inside MD Sports at 24/7, the team has spent around $3 million according to reports. And, that number is only going to increase according to head coach Kevin Willard, as the $20 million pool will have a large portion spent on the hardwood.
"I'll say this, an assistant coach from Arizona got arrested and put in jail for talking about money [a few years ago], and now all of a sudden, we're going to be spending $4 million, $5 million per year on a basketball roster. It's changed so dramatically, from calls with agents -- if you talked to an agent [a few years ago], you would be suspended by the NCAA. Now, half my day is talking to agents and their clients, and what they want, what they're looking for," Willard said.
The Terrapins may not possess the budget of some of the blue-blood and elite programs in the nation, but an increase in their spending can only help.
Currently 12-4 on the year, Maryland is coming off a huge victory over the UCLA Bruins, who were ranked No. 22 entering the contest. Three of their four losses have come against ranked teams, as they are on the cusp of making some real noise in men’s basketball.