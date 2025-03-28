Maryland Terrapins' Star Center Strikes NIL Deal After March Madness Game-Winner
After his game-winning bank shot against the Colorado State Rams to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament, Maryland Terrapins' center Derik Queen inked an endorsement deal with Dairy Queen.
The first promotional video that Queen shot for Dairy Queen was focused on his amazing finish against the Rams. Once he banked that shot, NIL opportunities swarmed Queen. He can even find a quote from his postgame interview on a t-shirt.
Queen was asked what gave him the confidence to take the last shot, to which he answered, "I'm from Baltimore. That's why."
Dairy Queen picked up a confident and talented player to represent the shared name.
Queen is embracing his name with this deal, taking the next step to elevate his career in college basketball. After his team made their move to the Sweet 16, Queen began shooting his promotional videos for the esteemed ice cream shop.
The blizzard worth promoting is Dairy Queen's chocolate-dipped pecan and caramel treat turtle blizzard, the perfect treat for a Terrapin like himself.
Queen had the support of Maryland's collective (One Maryland NIL Collective), and will continue his dominant energy on the court in support of his team and his new deal. Although the details of the deal were not disclosed, Queen's endorsement will surely boost his image as well as that of his team's image.
Queen will be featured in a handful of promotional videos moving forward. His high status just based on the buzzer beater during the NCAA Tournament should give him a solid foundation to build his name, image and likeness on. Currently, Queen has a social media following of approximately 60,000 but is expected to grow his numbers as time goes on.
Taking down the Rams to move on to the Sweet 16 put the Terrapins on the map. Queen especially took control over that game, scoring 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks. His performance currently sets him up as an NBA lottery pick, and his value will continue to grow throughout his career.
According to On3 NIL Valuation, Queen's value is an estimated $863,000. His partnership with Dairy Queen will likely grow his social media presence, especially as the center climbs the ranks in his career.