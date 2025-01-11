Maryland Terrapins Thriving in NIL Era With Expanding Under Armour Partnership
The world of collegiate sports has changed forever with the introduction of name, image and likeness deals. Players are now shopping around for the best offers from schools around the country, looking to earn as much money as possible.
That has led to college sports' own version of free agency, as the transfer portal has become a 24/7/365 thing. Prominent players are on the move constantly looking for a school that will pay top dollar.
It is a landscape that some schools have yet to full embrace, which has left them lagging behind their peers.
In the Big Ten, the Maryland Terrapins were facing a sink-or-swim decision.
Juggernauts such as the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and newest member Oregon Ducks, who already had a leg up, were looking to create an even bigger gap with their NIL collectives.
They were bringing in money hand over fist, but Maryland was not looking to get left behind. Oregon has the backing of Phil Knight and Nike and the Terrapins have Kevin Plank and Under Armour.
A graduate of the school, Plank was a captain of the football team when he created the brand that has gained popularity as one of the best for activewear apparel, shoes and accessories for sports and fitness.
Having access to such a massive brand is not something every school has the luxury of taking advantage of. Maryland knows the advantage that Under Armour provides them and is leaning into it.
Last year, it was announced that the partnership was being taken to another level, as student-athletes would have a chance to receive direct compensation from the company for helping sell products on their social media accounts.
It was a win-win for everyone involved.
Players could help grow their own personal brands by promoting products on their pages. Under Armour gets an even bigger social media reach as a result, selling more merchandise and the players are compensated for their participation.
It is a unique approach to NIL, as the players are learning different skills to better prepare themselves for life after collegiate sports instead of being handed checks.
In the long run, it is a model that should help Maryland keep pace with the other powerhouse programs they face off against. Under Armour isn’t going anywhere and the school is fully sponsored and backed by the activewear giant.
Known as the original Under Armour school, even bigger things lie ahead for the Terrapins and their athletes.