Maserati of Austin Partners With Texas Longhorn Runningback for Latest NIL Deal
Maserati of Austin announced their partnership with Texas RB Jerrick Gibson, the freshman Longhorn.
Their campaign promotes excellence in their respective fields, noting, “Jerrick Gibson and Maserati are built to excel, on the field and on the road.”
Gibson is currently working with the university's NIL collective, his only deal before signing with Maserati. The Texas One Club is the collective that handles different athletic programs within the University of Texas. He is also signed with GSE Worldwide, managing his NIL deals.
Gibson is in his first year of college football, and he is already ranked in the Texas program. With his season totals thus far, Gibson is third in carries and yards on the team. His freshman appearances have totaled 67 rushes for 338 yards and four touchdowns; proving his ability to excel in his field.
Gibson ranked No. 117 in the 2024 recruit cycle, coming in as a four-star prospect. Within his recruiting class, he was ranked as the No. 7 running back. With room to grow throughout his college years, Gibson will benefit greatly from his first major NIL deal.
With Maserati, Gibson is projected to be ranked at No. 746 in the college football NIL rankings. The dollar amount of the deal is undisclosed, however frequent posts can be expected on Gibson's personal social media pages, as well as Maserati's social media outlets.
As a Top-20 player in his state, Gibson has made a name for himself as one of the highest performing freshmen in college football. With room to grow, Gibson has many years of excellence ahead of him in sport and in sponsorship.
Coming up on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Longhorns will face off against Texas A&M in a deep-seated rivalry game that goes beyond the field. Recently, this matchup has shattered college football records, and is seen as one of the most highly-priced games as far as ticket sales go.
The Longhorns are looking to improve to 11-1 over the Aggies, and Gibson will be looking to add to his stat sheet as Texas tries to keep a near-perfect record.
Texas is sitting high at No. 1 in the SEC, with a national ranking of No. 3. Their season has been a dominating force, and their post-season hopes are more alive than ever.
Texas A&M is currently ranked No. 4 in the SEC and No. 20 nationally. Last week, the Aggies suffered an OT loss last week against Auburn, shifting certain post-season polls. With an upset against the Longhorns, Texas A&M could revive their playoff chances.