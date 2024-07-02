Massive Growth Expected for NIL in Next Two Years
For fans of college athletics, many have gotten used to the notion of Name, Image, and Likeness playing a massive role in the decisions of players around the country across all different sports.
Money will do that, and with college players finally getting the opportunity to be financially compensated while maintaining their eligibility, it should come as no surprise that NIL has taken over in a major way.
Fans will also have to get used to everything surrounding NIL, as well, because it is not going anywhere.
Based on projections from Opendorse per FootballScoop, they are expecting NIL market projections to reach $2.55 billion in Year 5 of this era, a period that will take place from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.
For context, the market was $917 million in Year 1 that started on July 1, 2021.
Opendorse puts out their annual projections every year on the first of July because that was the date when NIL first went live at the NCAA ranks. It gives a good snapshot on just how much, and how fast, this aspect of college athletics has grown.
What will be interesting to monitor is how much of that money comes from schools' collectives and how much comes from outside parties.
Opendorse says that over 80 percent of the NIL market comes from collectives right now, something that highlights just how important athletic departments, boosters, and alumni from programs around the country think NIL is in this era.
Being able to compete with others on the recruiting trail, transfer portal, and in roster retention has become the most important thing when it comes to success during the short time period that has seen NIL get legalized.
Whether that remains the case down the road will be seen.
Still, this projection clearly shows that NIL is here to stay and will remain a major aspect of collegiate athletics for years to come.