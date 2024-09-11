Massive NIL Lawsuit Being Filed by Former Michigan Wolverines Football Players
The Michigan Wolverines have dealt with their fair share of issues recently, such as the sign-stealing scandal involving staffer Connor Stalions. Former head coach Jim Harbaugh, who now leads the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL, was hit with a four-year show clause in August as well.
Now the school is in the news again. Four former Wolverines football players, quarterback Denard Robinson, wide receiver Braylon Edwards, defensive end Mike Martin and linebacker Shawn Crable are part of a class action lawsuit against the NCAA and Big 10.
The four players are seeking $50 million for being "wrongfully and unlawfully denied" the opportunity to earn money off their name, image and likeness, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.
“The lawsuit says the NCAA and Big Ten Network "have systematically exploited these iconic moments" that the players created during their careers at Michigan. The lawsuit is on behalf of those who played for Michigan before 2016,” Trotter also wrote.
NIL has only become legal in collegiate sports since 2021. Earlier this year, the NCAA and its power conference settled three huge antitrust lawsuits with payouts of roughly $2.7 billion in damages.
Included in those payouts were athletes who played a sport from 2016 through the present day. All four of the former Michigan stars were on the football team before that.
Robinson played from 2009-2012, Edwards was 2001-2004, Martin was 2008-2011 and Crable was 2005-2007. Those are four different eras of Wolverines football being represented in this lawsuit.
They each reached the NFL as well. Robinson was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2010 and Edwards took home the Biletnikoff Award for the best receiver in 2004.
"The NCAA knew for decades that preventing players from monetizing the one thing of value they have -- their name -- was wrong and unlawful," said Jim Acho, the plaintiffs' attorney. "Today they recognize that players should have that right. But what about all the past players who were unlawfully denied that right? The money made off those players' backs was in the hundreds of millions. ... The players never saw a dime.
"... We are here to right that wrong."
It will be interesting to see how this plays out. Other former players who starred as collegiate athletes could look to cash in similarly whether this foursome is successful or not.