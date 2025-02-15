Memorandum Viewing College Athletes As Employees Rescinded by Trump Administration
On Friday, the Trump administration’s National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) officially rescinded a 2021 memorandum that classified college athletes as employees under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). This strips away a legal argument that had helped lay the groundwork for unionization efforts and broader labor rights in college sports.
This comes just weeks after Trump fired Jennifer Abruzzo, the NLRB’s former general counsel, who issued the memorandum and was one of the strongest advocates for college athletes to be granted employee status.
Abruzzo’s original memo directly challenged the NCAA’s long-standing amateurism model.
In it, she argued that college athletes “perform services for institutions in return for compensation and (are) subject to their control.”
Under that framework, she concluded that they met the legal definition of employees, meaning they had the right to collectively bargain, negotiate their working conditions, and seek protections typically afforded to professional athletes.
She argued that misclassifying athletes as “student-athletes” and leading them to believe they were not entitled to these rights constituted an unfair labor practice.
For a moment, this memo was a turning point. The document paved the way for the Dartmouth Big Green men’s basketball team to file for unionization. It also contributed to an NLRB complaint against the USC Trojans, the Pac-12, and the NCAA, alleging that they had unlawfully classified college athletes as non-employees.
However, the political landscape shifted dramatically after Trump’s election victory in November.
Recognizing that the new administration would not be sympathetic to their cause, the Dartmouth players withdrew their petition in December, and the NLRB’s Los Angeles office dropped its case against USC, effectively ending two of the most significant labor challenges in college sports.
Then came Trump’s decision to remove Abruzzo from her position as general counsel earlier this month, setting the stage for Friday’s reversal.
Acting General Counsel William B. Cowen rescinded the memo alongside several others, citing a growing backlog of cases and the need to prioritize other labor issues.
The timing, however, is impossible to ignore.
The NCAA and power conferences have been lobbying Congress for months to pass federal legislation that would explicitly prevent college athletes from being classified as employees, and the Trump administration has now done them a favor by killing a key legal precedent before it could take hold.
For college athletes seeking labor protections, this is another blow in their uphill battle to get a seat at the table. Without the backing of the NLRB, their path to collective bargaining is murkier than ever. The House v. NCAA settlement, set for final approval in April, allows revenue sharing but still does not allow athletes to negotiate their terms. Instead, compensation is capped at an arbitrary number decided by schools and attorneys, with no direct input from the athletes who generate the billions that fuel college sports.
While Abruzzo’s firing and the memo’s rescission don’t eliminate the possibility of future legal challenges, any real movement toward collective bargaining will require significant legislative or judicial intervention.
The NCAA, its conferences, and its schools remain firmly in control, and as long as they dictate the terms of athlete compensation, the fight for labor rights in college sports remains an uphill climb.