Memphis Tigers Forward Announces Transfer Amid 'Uncertainty Regarding NIL Deal'
The Memphis Tigers men's basketball program is at the center of yet another controversy surrounding their program as their recently enrolled transfer, Tyreek Smith, announced hours before their first game of the year that he would be transferring for the fourth time in his collegiate career.
The forward has played for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the SMU Mustangs, and was enrolled with the Tigers but never set foot on the court for the program in a game that counts.
This transfer has reportedly been due to Smith being uncertain about the NIL package that he was told he would be receiving.
It is not the first time that a student-athlete has decided to transfer amid uncertainty surrounding their NIL deal, as earlier this year, UNLV Rebels quarterback Matthew Sluka left the program after reportedly not receiving a $100,000 NIL package that he said he was promised.
It is a growing trend across the collegiate athletic landscape and one that does not look to be getting better any time soon unless something is done to limit the number of times that a player can transfer, whereas things currently allow a student-athlete to transfer as many times as they want with no penalty.
Memphis did win their season-opening contest, so the departure did not hurt the program immediately, but with Smith's experience playing in a Power conference, he looked to play a big role with the mid-major Memphis Tigers.
At the time of writing, Smith has not officially transferred to another program, though he will no longer be a part of Memphis's program moving forward.