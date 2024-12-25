Men's College Basketball Top 5 Highest NIL Earners This Season
The NIL world is changing the landscape of college basketball and the top players of today's game are benefitting greatly.
On3 Sports updates each players NIL valuation throughout the year and a handful of college basketball stars are making well over $1 million this season.
The highest basketball value right now is actually high schooler AJ Dybansta with a valuation of $3.8 million to join the BYU Cougars, but the top college star isn't far behind.
Here are the top five highest earning athletes in teh sport today:
1. Cooper Flagg, Duke Blue Devils
Flagg is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft and has quickly lived up to the legend surrounding him. The forward has 16.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
He has a long way to go as a shooter, but looks stellar in pretty much every other front.
Value: $3.3 million
2. Kam Jones, Marquette Golden Eagles
Jones is a different story. He has been with the Golden Eagles since 2022 when he joined as a four-star recruit outside of the nation's top 100. He has become one of the best offensive players in the country and is a prime example of a success story in the new era.
Value: $1.9 million
3. Chaz Lanier, Tennessee Volunteers
Lanier is another player that has made a name for himself the hard way. He spent four years with the North Florida Ospreys, where he developed into one of the top sharpshooters in the sport.
He got a massive NIL deal to go to the Volunteers for his final collegiate season. The senior has been incredible this season, shooting 47% from beyond the arc on almost eight attempts per game.
Value: $1.8 million
4. Dylan Harper, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Harper was another one of the top collegiate players in the country and is a likely top-five pick in the next draft. He slightly edges out his teammate and fellow freshman Ace Bailey with his valuation by just $200,000.
The star guard has been worth every penny with 23.3 points with 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
Value: $1.8 million
5. PJ Haggerty, Memphis Tigers
Haggerty is now on his third school in his young career, with his latest jump making him one of the top earners in the nation.
He was a four-star recruit out of high school and now leads the conference in scoring with 22.5 points per game. He is an efficient shooter and active defender.
Value: $1.8 million