Metta World Peace Offers Take on Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Ongoing Debate
The 2024 WNBA season has been extremely entertaining and has by far the most watched season in league history. A lot of that success has to do with the emergence of two new rookie stars.
Both Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese captivated fans worldwide with their college rivalry. With their move to the WNBA, eyes have followed them.
Keeping that in mind, the two are still rivals. They are also currently competing with each other for the ultimate rookie prize of winning the Rookie of the Year award.
Plenty of players, analysts, and fans have voiced their opinions about who is more deserving of the Rookie of the Year award this season. Now, another former NBA star has spoken out.
Metta World Peace, otherwise known as Ron Artest, revealed his take on the subject recently in a short and sweet social media post.
“Co Rookies of the year as of now."
Honestly, naming them co-winners would make a lot of sense. They both have strong cases to win the award and the impact they have both made on the WNBA and their respective teams has been equally as powerful.
From a statistical perspective, there is really no way to decide the winner. The two teams are also neck-and-neck in the WNBA standings.
Each player impacts the game in completely different ways. Either one of them not winning the award would be a massive snub. Selecting both of them would be the best possible way to do it.
Throughout their college and professional basketball careers, Clark and Reese are going to be watched closely. Everyone enjoys seeing them play against each other.
Not only have Clark and Reese competed with each other on the court, they were also competing in the NIL market.
Clark received an impressive NIL valuation of $3.1 million. Reese, on the other hand, was lower at $1.8 million. Both players found NIL success, but Clark did get the upper hand.
While there is mutual respect between the two growing superstars, there is no love on the court. They both love beating the other. Every game they play against each other carries a little bit more weight.
There is still plenty of basketball left to be played in the 2024 WNBA season. In that time period, one player may end up pulling away from the other. But, if things stay as close as they currently are, a co-Rookie of the Year award selection would be a perfect way to settle the debate.