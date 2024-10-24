Miami Basketball Stars Appear in NIL Campaign with Latest Social Craze
The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball returned a few familiar faces for the upcoming season.
After taking a year off to explore other ventures, Haley and Hanna Cavinder will suit back up for their final year of eligibility for the 2024-25 college basketball season.
The Cavinder twins took the college sports scene by storm over the last few years, making a name for themselves both on and off the court. Since they transferred the Hurricanes from Fresno State, they have soared to the top of women’s sports when it came to NIL earnings. They arrived in 2022 to Miami with $1 million in endorsements, and they continue to receive more opportunities leading up to their final season.
On Tuesday, the two basketball stars paired up with Postgame and Stanley to market the new IceFlow bottle. The Stanley Brand, a 111-year-old company, has revamped its image lately, and its product has become one of the latest crazes in the reusable bottle industry. These Tumblers have become a trendy fashion accessory, and with the Twins helping promote the brand, the popularity will likely only continue to rise.
The two players announced their decision to return to the Hurricanes this past April. The Miami women’s team who made a magical Elite Eight run in 2023 with them on the squad, went only 19-12 (8-10 in ACC play) last season and failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020.
Haley announced in November 2023 that she would enter the transfer portal and commit to TCU for the 2024-25 season, but she opted to switch back to the Hurricanes as Hanna planned to walk away from the sport after the 2023 season.
“Over these past few months I have been itching to get back to the game that I thought I lost the passion for. Nothing quite fills the void that this sport brings me,” said Hanna when announcing her return to the program.
According to the On3 NIL Top 100, both the Cavinder Twins are on the list, with each earning close to One Million Dollars. Haley Cavinder is 89th on the list with a valuation of $889K, and Hanna is 96th with $863K.
The two Arizona-native twins and the rest of the Hurricanes will be back on the court in Coral Gables on Monday, November 4th, when the team takes on Stetson.