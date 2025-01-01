Miami Hurricanes Golf Recruit Kai Trump Joins NIL Ranks with Leaf Deal
While many have been paying close attention to the Name, Image, and Likeness deals that are being signed by athletes in the big three of North American sports, there are standouts in other athletic fields signing deals all the same.
On Monday, Leaf Trading Cards announced a NIL deal of their own with an upcoming standout on the greens, currently committed to the Miami Hurricanes.
The commitment to the Hurricanes came in August, and just four months later, high school golf athlete Kai Trump landed her first NIL deal with the Dallas, Texas-based trading card company.
“Leaf Trading Cards is proud to announce one of Kai Trump’s first-ever NIL deals, cementing her place in our lineup of prestigious products and exclusive online releases,” CJ Breen, director of marketing for Leaf, said. “This partnership reflects our confidence in Kai’s bright future as she embarks on her golf journey with the University of Miami Hurricanes. We’re thrilled to bring her incredible talent to the trading card hobby and can’t wait for fans to start collecting her cards.”
The pack of cards will sell for $199.99, with each pack containing one random autograph card, per the description.
Trump is currently a senior at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida, where she will finish her high school career before heading to Miami to begin her career at the collegiate level.
The golfer announced her commitment to The 'U on social media in August.
“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami,” Trump wrote. “I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support. I would also like to thank my Mormor for always believing in me. I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on.”