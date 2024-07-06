Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Drops Bold Take on QB Cam Ward
The Miami Hurricanes were able to land a new starting quarterback by securing the services of Washington State transfer Cam Ward. It was a move that completely changed the outlook of the 2024 season for Miami.
Heading into his fifth college football season, Ward brings experience to the table,. That is something that the Hurricanes have needed at quarterback.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal spoke out about his new starter and dropped a bold take about him in the process.
“He’s helped us evolve. You’re not limited with him. He can do a lot of things. He’s got a tremendous capacity, a super high football IQ and his ability to improvise is sometimes better than the designed play."
Cristobal continued on, talking about the football IQ that his new quarterback brings to the field.
“He’s also such a high IQ guy and so systematic that he does play within the system. If it’s not exactly the right call, he can make you right when you’re wrong with your call. Whether it be with his feet, whether it be with his arm angles, whether it be with his accuracy or his ability to just improvise — he’s really added a lot.”
Ward is coming off of a big season in 2023 with Washington State. He ended up completing 66.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,735 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also picked up 144 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
Standing in at 6-foot-2 and just over 220 pounds, Ward is poised for a massive season in 2024. If he can play up to his potential, the Hurricanes might be a sleeper team to watch.
Not only has Ward found a lot of success on the field heading into the season with Miami, he has become a star in the NIL market.
Currently, On3 has him ranked as the No. 21 overall NIL athlete. When it comes to college football, he is ranked No. 14. His NIL valuation sits at $1.1 million.
All of that being said, the stage is set for Ward. He has a chance to lead a very proud program back to relevance.
If he can accomplish that and make Miami a serious team once again, he could end up working his way up in the 2025 NFL Draft rankings. Ward has a huge opportunity and he needs to make the most of it.