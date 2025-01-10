Miami Hurricanes Landed Star Quarterback Transfer With Massive NIL Package
The Miami Hurricanes were able to record their first double-digit win season in 2024 since the 2017 campaign in large part because of their success on the transfer portal last offseason.
Their prized recruit was quarterback Cam Ward, who transferred to Coral Gables from the Washington State Cougars. Before that, he was playing with Incarnate Word.
To land the prized signal caller in the transfer portal, the Hurricanes agreed to an NIL deal that would pay him $1.5 million. Just a year later, the going rate for such accomplished players has skyrocketed.
In need of a quarterback to replace Ward, who is in the running to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Miami came away with one of the better options available.
Former Georgia Bulldogs star Carson Beck committed to the program on Friday afternoon. And according to Josh Moser, a sportscaster and host based in Miami, it cost a lot of money to bring him aboard.
He will reportedly be paid $4 million as part of his NIL package to join the Hurricanes for the 2025 season. That is more than twice the amount it cost to land Ward just a year ago, as the ever-changing landscape of college football is getting more and more expensive.
That was a bar set by Darian Mensah, who had a stellar redshirt freshman season with the Tulane Green Wave and opted to hit the portal. He landed with the Duke Blue Devils, who made him the unofficial highest-paid player in college football with a reported two-year, $8 million deal.
Replacing someone who finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy race, was named an All-American, ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year will not be an easy task.
But, Beck is heading to Miami with a chip on his shoulder after being injured during the SEC Championship Game against the Texas Longhorns.
The elbow injury suffered ended his season prematurely, as he missed the team’s College Football Playoff matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which they lost 23-10.
As the full-time starter over the last two campaigns, Beck has completed 592-of-865 pass attempts for an impressive 68.4 completion percentage. He racked up 7,426 yards and 52 touchdowns with 18 interceptions.
As a redshirt junior in 2023, he led the SEC in completions, attempts and yards. For the Hurricanes to experience the level of success they want to achieve in 2025, they will need Beck to cut back on his SEC-leading 12 interceptions he threw this past campaign.