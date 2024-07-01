Miami Hurricanes Star Cavinder Twins Lock Up Huge NIL Deal
The Miami Hurricanes are excited to have two viral women's college basketball stars back for the 2024-25 season. Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder have decided to come back to finish out their college careers in the upcoming season.
Recently, the Cavinder twins made a major move off of the court. They have been connected to Under Armour since 2022, when they made their original NIL deal. Now, that partnership will continue forward.
According to a report from Nick DePaula of Boardroom, the twins have agreed to a new three-year endorsement deal that will cover footwear and apparel.
Following the big deal, the twins shared a social media post announcing the deal and reacting to it.
“Under Armour is giving us a platform to continue on our journey of inspiring the next generation. Whether participating in the latest campaigns, testing out their newest gear or connecting with other athletes in the Under Armour community, this is a dream partnership with a chance to push our limits and inspire others to do the same.”
Since announcing their return to college basketball, fans have speculated that they are making their return to capitalize on the NIL market. They have fired back against that notion.
Hanna Cavinder fired back at those rumors in a recent quote.
“That was not the biggest motive. My biggest motivation was being able to go play on the court with my twin.”
Both sisters have done very well for themselves on the NIL market.
Hanna Cavinder currently ranks as the No. 42 highest valuation among all college athletes. She has an NIL valuation of $852,000.
Haley Cavinder, on the other hand, is ranked No. 37 among all college athletes. Her NIL valuation is slightly higher than her sisters at $895,000.
It will be interesting to see what the 2024 season has in store for the Cavinder twins with Miami. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the school's women's basketball program once again.
Hopefully, they'll be able to find success both on and off the court and enjoy their final college season playing together.