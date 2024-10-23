Miami Hurricanes Superstar Quarterback Gives Teammates Special Gift Through NIL
The Miami Hurricanes are having the most special season they have had in a very long time led by superstar quarterback and Heisman candidate Cam Ward, who the team acquired out of the transfer portal during the last cycle.
Much was made about the expense of bringing in Ward, a star the last two seasons at Washington State after transferring there from Incarnate Word. Ward is ranked No. 11 on the On3 NIL 100 list with an estimated valuation of $2 million, a number that is only increasing as he continues to shine for one of the biggest brands in the sport in Miami.
Ward has deals with some of big time companies in NIL including Panini America, C4 energy, and EA Sports, but he was able to share the love with his teammates this week in a video this week published by Miami's social media team where he provided every teammate with a new set of team customized Bose headphones:
“I appreciate all you boys, everything we’ve been doing this season...When we get back to the locker room, I have a little upgrade for you," Ward said in the video to raucous cheers from his teammates before he presented them with the special gift.
Through seven games with the Hurricanes this season, Ward has led the team to a 7-0 start and has thrown for over 2,500 yards along with 24 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He has also rushed for nearly 200 yards on the ground and found the end zone three times. Controversially at the time, Ward was rumored to have landed a seven-figure promise to play for Miami, but he has lived up to every bit of the billing this season and has the Hurricanes as a prime contender to win the ACC and make the College Football Playoff.
In a year where no quarterback has truly separated himself as the best in the country, Ward - who initially entered the NFL Draft last year before deciding instead to go to Miami - has established himself as a prime contender to be the first one off the board next April. But until that point, Ward has a job to do and his focus will be on bringing the Hurricanes back to the promised land.