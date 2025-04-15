Name Image Likeness

Miami Quarterback Cam Ward Signs Surprising Footwear Deal Ahead of NFL Draft

The Heisman Trophy finalist and All-American moves from adidas NIL deal to Under Armour NFL partnership

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Before Miami quarterback Cam Ward likely hears his named called first by the Tennessee Titans in the NFL draft on April 24, the Heisman Trophy finalist has made a major switch in the footwear department.

During his prolific senior season with the Hurricanes - that included winning the Davey O'Brien and Manning Awards plus ACC Offensive and Player of the Year honors - Ward signed a partnership with Miami-sponsor adidas. However, ahead of moving to the NFL, the top prospect is switching to Under Armour.

"Joining Under Armour is more than just a sponsorship deal. It's a partnership," Ward said. “I’m grateful to become part of the UA team."

Ward leads UA's latest football signings that includes the likes of Luther Burden III of Missouri, Nick Emmanwori of South Carolina, Matthew Golden of Texas and Tyler Booker of Alabama, all top NFL Draft prospects. The brand recently got back onto the NFL field as a league partner across cleats and gloves, so the UA logo will be visible again next season.

This new class of UA athletes join superstars Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson and Baltimore Ravens' Kyle Hamilton, among other NFL players. The first-team All-American Ward - who led the FBS with a Miami-record 39 passing touchdowns and ranked second in the country with 4,313 passing yards - adds even more star power to the brand's growing roster.

"I grew up watching my favorite players wear Under Armour, rocking cleats and gloves that elevate their game," Ward continued. "To be part of the brand’s new era feels very full circle and I hope I can inspire the next generation of kids watching.”

While at Miami, Ward was a NIL powerhouse partnering with the likes of Bose, C4 Energy, EA Sports and Panini America, among others. Prior to the Heisman Trophy, adidas signed Ward but lost out on his pro services after Under Armour secured him ahead of the NFL Draft.

Ward will find out if he is indeed heading to Tennessee at the top of the NFL draft when it kicks off on April 24 live from the famed Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

