Miami Quarterback Ward Kicks Off Season with Rivalry Win, New NIL Deal
The University of Miami's new starting quarterback Cam Ward made history in his Hurricanes debut over the weekend and now has a fresh NIL to add to his growing portfolio. The Washington State transfer led the U to a dominating 41-17 win over interstate rival Florida, while throwing for a school-record 385 yards in a debut and three touchdowns.
Since transferring to Miami, the 6'2" senior has expanded his NIL brand roster and has added Nutrabolt's C4 Energy. As a brand ambassador for one of the fastest growing energy drink brands in the country, Ward will promote C4 products via social media and be featured in digital content.
“I’m excited to join the C4 squad,” said Ward. “C4 keeps me fueled in season and in the gym, it gives me the energy to properly rep ‘The U’. I grab a can of Frozen Bombsicle, my go to flavor before a workout to keep me on point.”
One of the most sought after signal callers in the transfer portal, Ward threw for 3,732 yards, 25 touchdowns and had a 66.7% completion percentage as a junior for Washington State before first entering the 2024 NFL Draft before moving to Miami.
“As Cam begins his first season with the Miami Hurricanes, we are incredibly excited to add him to our roster of athletes,” said Marquel Carter, Nutrabolt's Sr. Director, Talent Management & Influencer Marketing. “We’re proud to expand our NIL program with such a dynamic player who is an authentic fan of the product and embodies our core values of performance, relentlessness, and drive.
Regarding in-stadium energy, Ward mocked Gator fans after the win on Saturday. "Some advice to the fans," Ward said to reporters in his postgame press conference. "If you're going to be loud, you have to be loud when we're huddling. Can't just be loud once we break the huddle. By that time, there's no point. We hear the play. We communicated already. But it was a good atmosphere to play in."
C4 Energy has previously partnered with such college football stars as Quinn Ewers of Texas and Zachariah Branch of USC. The brand is currently available via Cellucor.com, Amazon and in The Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide with HEB, Dicks Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, GNC, and Target coming later this spring.
Ward makes his Miami home debut on Saturday versus Florida A&M.