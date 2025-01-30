Miami Star Quarterback Cam Ward Inks Major Deal With New Era
Star quarterback Cam Ward secured one of the highest NIL deals in college football last season with the Miami Hurricanes, and his campaign made him a top prospect in the NFL draft.
As Ward prepares for his next football chapter, New Era announced an impressive partnership with him to launch their official 2025 NFL Scouting Combine collection.
New Era is the official outfitter of the NFL Scouting Combine. The company changed their Instagram profile name to commemorate Ward's debut to "New Era Cam," and posted a photo of him wearing gear from the official collection.
In a press release provided by The Martin Group for New Era Cap, LLC, the collection includes baseball caps, bucket hats, sweatshirts, cut-off hoodies, shorts, and socks, all of which display the New Era logo.
The new collection of gear from New Era Cap, LLC, will be available for fans as the next generation of NFL athletes head to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the annual NFL Scouting Combine.
Fans will be able to shop the exclusive collection on the New Era website starting Jan. 30.
“The NFL Scouting Combine is a pivotal moment in a young athlete’s football career, and New Era is proud to be part of that moment with them,” said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. “Featuring everything from caps and hoodies down to socks and slides, this collection brings fans into the offseason in style.”
New Era has been the NFL's official on-field cap since 2012, and their decision to team up with Ward to debut this year's collection bodes well for his future in the draft, as well as highlighting the brand value he built through NIL deals in his time playing college football.
The former Miami Hurricanes quarterback couldn't be more elated to be the face of this year's collection with New Era, acknowledging the significance of debuting it.
“New Era understands this moment," Ward said. "They know how much work we put in and what’s at stake for us as athletes. I’m excited to team up with New Era Cap to launch this new collection that celebrates what the NFL Combine means to both athletes and fans."
NIL deals have gotten further away from the intended purpose of name, image, and likeness, but the athlete's right of publicity is clearly a valuable one. This partnership is demonstrating the demand for Ward's branding and market value.
The collection is a step towards his dreams coming true, looking back when he was a kid.
“I’ve worked hard since I was a little kid, throwing footballs in plastic bags in my backyard with my dad when it rained so I was prepared for whatever obstacles came my way," Ward said. "Now, my dream of hearing my name called in the NFL Draft is right in front of me. I’m looking forward to this next step and enjoying the moment with my family and, of course, the NFL fans. And then I really just can’t wait to get right to work with my new teammates and coaches and do everything I possibly can to help my team win a Super Bowl.”