Miami Star Quarterback Gives Custom Gift For Offensive Line From NIL Earnings
After a devastating loss this past week, the Miami Hurricanes are no longer undefeated on the season. The team fell out of the Top 5 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings for the first time since the polls were released at the beginning of the month.
Despite the loss, the Hurricanes are still in prime position to compete for a national championship this season. A big reason is due to the team’s high powered offense. Star quarterback Cam Ward is having a magical season under center. He has led the Hurricanes to a 9-1 record and a great shot at the ACC championship.
Although he is doing great on the stat sheet, the senior signal caller knows this game is a team effort.
On Wednesday, the Hurricanes quarterback took his offensive line out to dinner and presented each of them with a custom chain necklace that featured the player's number in diamonds.
It appears this was a way of saying ‘thank you’ to a group that never gets much credit but is a big reason why the program is doing so well this season. Ward is having a career year and is a contender to be named the Heisman trophy winner at season’s end from his performance.
He is also making a strong case to be the first quarterback selected in next season’s 2025 NFL draft.
Ward has had an eventful collegiate career. He began playing with FCS school Incarnate Word out of San Antonio, Texas. The quarterback went there after for his freshman and sophomore season season after not receiving any scholarship offers from any FBS school out of high school.
With the expanding options of NIL and the transfer portal, Ward moved on to Washington State for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. During that time he made a name for himself with the Power 5 conferences after being named All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention in both seasons.
In what is set to be his final stop in college football, Ward arrived at the University of Miami this past offseason and has made a huge impact since. The Hurricanes are 9-1 on the season and are in a prime spot to compete for the ACC title and to make the College Football Playoffs in the first season of the new 12-team tournament-styled format.
During his time with Miami this season, Ward has capitalized on the NIL space for his personal brand. He has landed multiple top deals, including C4 Energy, Bose, and a season-long agreement with Adidas. According to On3 Top 100, Ward is currently ninth among all college athletes with a NIL valuation of $2.1 Million.