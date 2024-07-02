Michigan Football Fans Can Win Ultimate Fan Experience Sweepstakes to Support NIL
Michigan athletics offer some of the best programs in the world. After winning the College Football Playoffs last year, the hope and expectation is for them to be in a similar spot this season.
Anything short of a National Championship is viewed as a disappointment for one of the most storied programs in college football history.
However, in order for them to continue achieving at such an elite level, they'll have to be up to speed in the NIL space. NIL means more than ever, even for an elite program like Michigan.
Players once attended Michigan due to the success they've found, but with them being paid now, players are often looking for compensation.
Michigan is doing everything to be at the top on that front, including a fan experience sweepstakes they announced recently. Champions Circle introduced a sweepstakes to give two winners a fan experience at Michigan's season opener against Fresno State.
The top prize includes two tickets to the game, two pregame sideline passes, and an invitation to the walkthrough.
They'll also receive a gift card to cover the flight and hotel.
"We welcome the Champions Circle as the first U of M collective to achieve the status as an official partner of the Michigan Athletics," Athletic Director Warde Manuel said when the news was announced in 2023.
"Champions Circle has been thoughtful and proactive in its approach to support NIL activities for student-athletes across our entire athletic department. They have done a tremendous amount of work to properly leverage our marks to benefit our young people."
Champions Circle has worked with other programs, including Ohio State and Texas. Those two programs are regarded as two that have high-level NIL programs, and this certainly helps.
“There will be a relationship between Champions Circle and this agency similar to what they have at Ohio State and Texas. The objective is to continue to bring a ton of marketing deals for Michigan student-athletes,” Wangler said to Chris Balas of The Wolverine.
“There’s going to be a retainer relationship between Valiant, Champions Circle, and the agency, similar to what we nearly contracted with them about a year and a half ago. We’re going to use this retainer relationship to bring more marketing opportunities to Michigan student-athletes.
Michigan will look to repeat, which is a tough task with how everything has changed recently. However, if there's a team with a chance to do so, it's the Wolverines.