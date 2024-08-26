Michigan, Michigan State Football Stars Headline NIL Deal with Local Law Firm
The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans are bitter rivals on the field across all collegiate sports. But, athletes from both schools are going to be coming together in a unique NIL deal.
The Mike Morse Law Firm recently announced that they have signed four athletes to NIL deals, two from each school. The goal for the law firm is, “showcasing athletes who excel in their athletic and academic pursuits.”
From Michigan, sprinter BreeAna Bates and running back Donovan Edwards were signed to deals. Representing Michigan State is gymnast Nikki Smith and from the football team, defensive back Dillon Tatum.
All four athletes are going to be featured in ads for the campaign on billboards, television spots and on social media. Bates, entering her senior year, is a record holder at Michigan in the 60-meter indoors with 7.36 seconds. She is also a member of the school’s 4x100 relay team.
Smith is going into her junior season with the Spartans. She has been excellent in her first two seasons at the school, as she was named Big 10 Freshman of the Year in 2023. Smith has recorded three 10.0 scores in her career, twice in vault and once in floor exercise.
The goal is “to underscore Mike Morse Law Firm’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, where dedication and hard work are celebrated across all arenas. By partnering with a diverse group of exceptional athletes, the firm aims to inspire local students to see the potential within themselves and realize that success is attainable through hard work.
“By highlighting these standout athletes, we aim to inspire and support students in our community, emphasizing the importance of balancing academics and athletics,” said Mike Morse of Mike Morse Law Firm. “Seeing local, college athletes achieve big things reaffirms our belief in their potential and motivates us to continue uplifting and encouraging students, demonstrating that success is attainable through perseverance and community support.”
Edwards is one of the most recognizable players in college football this year. He is also featured on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25 along with Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter, who plays wide receiver and cornerback.
His NIL valuation of $585,000 is No. 99 among all college athletes and No. 63 among football players.
This is at least the third NIL deal that Tatum has signed. In January 2023, he signed a deal with Ovation. Earlier this year in March, a deal was worked out with Amazon Prime