Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma Fans to Compete in NIL Golf Event
Two of the fiercest rivalries in college football will compete this Fall on a different turf: the golf course. Fans from Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma will go head-to-head in a new golf tournament to support NIL collections at each school.
WME Sports and Underdog Fantasy have partnered to launch the Underdog Rivalry Cup, a first-of-its-kind fundraising series that will bring together fans and donors to raise money for current student-athletes.
Former All-Americans Colt McCoy (Texas), Sam Bradford (Oklahoma), Jake Butt (Michigan) and Bobby Carpenter (Ohio State) will serve as captains for their respective teams in the inaugural tournament that debuts on October 10.
“I can’t wait for this Ryder Cup-inspired experience to have my Longhorn team line up across from our fiercest rivals with bragging rights and NIL funds for student-athletes on the line,” McCoy said. “Competition brings out the best of us and I’m looking forward to October 10th. Hook em’!”
NIL collectives earning support from the tournament include Texas One (Texas), 1Oklahoma (Oklahoma), 1870 Society (Ohio State) and Champions Circle (Michigan).
To no surprise, the archrivals are already talking a big game ahead of the tournament. “Big Blue are the reigning national champs on the gridiron and we’re about to get another title when we win the Underdog Rivalry Cup this fall," added Butt.
A season ago, Michigan defeated Ohio State 30-24 on way to a National Championship, while Oklahoma beat Texas 34-30 in the Red River Rivalry.
“There’s nothing that brings me greater pride than beating the team up North," shared Carpenter. "I’m fired up to show them once again who runs this rivalry.”
One of the most powerful agencies in sports and entertainment, WME Sports acts as an advisor developing strategies for leading NIL institutions and has built NIL businesses for a wide range of student-athletes across multiple sports. They previously coordinated a first-of-its-kind partnership between Texas' Texas One collection - including 40 of the top Longhorn male and female student-athletes - and leading content creator platform Passes.
Underdog Fantasy - one of the fastest-growing sports gaming and media companies in the country - announced this week a partnership with legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, who will host his own football show for the brand this season.