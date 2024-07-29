Michigan's Sherrone Moore Praises School's NIL Collective
New Michigan Wolverines football head coach Sherrone Moore has some big shoes to fill. He will be taking over for Jim Harbaugh, who went back to the NFL after accepting the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Moore has been with the Wolverines since 2018 when he was hired as the team’s tight ends coach. He was in that position until 2020, as he became co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2021.
He held the same titles in 2022 before adding an acting head coach to the resume in 2023. Now, he is the head coach, tasked with replacing Harbaugh and expectations are high on the field.
As the defending national champions, Michigan will be looking to repeat. Moore will have plenty of holes to fill on the roster as a program-record 13 players were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Off the field, Moore has restocked the roster as he embraces NIL operations. Harbaugh got the ball rolling with the creation of “M Power” which was launched last year. He took trips all around the country, meeting with potential donors.
Moore has followed in those footsteps this year, helping raise funds for the NIL foundations. He knows how important the NIL landscape is, as it will help keep Michigan at the top of the sport. Spending is only going up, and the Wolverines will be ready to compete with any program in the NIL space.
“It’s been huge,” Sherrone Moore said of Michigan’s NIL collective. “They’ve done an outstanding job. They’ve just realized what we have to do. It’s part of the game, you have to have a plan. We continue to be aligned as an administration and collective to get there,” Moore said, via On3 NIL.
Champions Circle is arguably the biggest NIL collective in Ann Arbor, where the school is located. For two years, they helped the Wolverines retain some NFL talent and it is a partnership the program hopes continues for years to come.
Their presence has made it clear that Michigan is going to be able to compete with the highest-spending schools in the nation. With budgets skyrocketing, schools have to work these new landscapes hard.
Budgets for programs near the top of NIL collectives range from $13-20 million. It is imperative to have a strong NIL base, as the landscape of recruiting has changed for Michigan and every program.