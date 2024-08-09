Michigan State Linebacker's Absence From CFB 25 Answered
College football is in the air, with training camp starting up and real games being just a few weeks away. This excitement is amplified by the recent release of EA’s College Football 25, the first college football game produced by EA in 11 years. This game also presented actual player likenesses for the first time in the franchise, which was possible due to NIL allowing players the opportunity to opt in and profit from their in-game doppelganger.
This move was one of the main points of excitement for fans, who were eager to play with the actual players in the game that they see line up on Saturdays. Many college players were equally as eager to opt in and see themselves in the video game, with over 10,000 athletes invited opting in. Still, not every player invited chose to opt in. With the game's recent release, many Michigan State fans were surprised when they couldn’t find veteran linebacker Cal Haladay on the roster.
Unlike the publicized and eventual opt-in of Arch Manning, Haladay had said nothing about his absence from the game. This led to much speculation from fans and media, who were excited to play with the star middle linebacker in the game and were curious about the reason for his absence. Well… There was no reason; Haladay simply forgot.
While MSU fans were unsurprised by Haladay’s slight blunder, his nonchalant answer and lack of care about his absence from the game are comical. Haladay is one of the top linebackers in the country and is likely aiming for a fourth consecutive 90+ tackle season and anchoring the Michigan State defense.
MSU fans who want to play with Haladay should rejoice, as he assured them that he was working on getting himself in the next update. Haladay should get used to being in video games, as the dominant redshirt junior is a likely 2025 draft pick and should be in Madden for many years.