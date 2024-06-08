Michigan State's Tom Izzo Reveals Bold Thoughts On NIL
Michigan State Spartans head basketball coach Tom Izzo is one of the best basketball coaches to have ever patrolled a sideline. He has found more success than most coaches could ever hope to achieve and has done it over a very long period of time.
As has been the case with many longtime college coaches, Izzo has not been a big fan of the changes the NCAA has made. The NIL deals are one of the big gripes, while the transfer portal has been another popular complaint for many coaches as well.
Izzo has been especially vocal about NIL and it's impact on both the college sports aspect and how it can impact a player's life as well.
Recently, Izzo spoke out with his bold thoughts on NIL and what it means for both the players and game. He did not have a very loving take on the way the NCAA is running things.
Specifically, he addressed the pay-to-play aspect of NIL and the transfer portal merging together at times.
“This came about so fast and [athletic director] Alan [Haller] is, and we are, trying to get our arms around it. It is an ever-moving problem that is changing. I mean, the NCAA is sometimes like government. I don’t know who is running the ship sometimes and I’m on every board I can be on, just about every board I can be on, fighting. I just don’t want to say ‘I’ll do whatever the rules say.’ I think as leaders, part of our job is to help make the rules the best for the long haul.”
Izzo clarified some of his thoughts. He is all for players getting to make money off of their name, image, and likeness, but he doesn't like the idea of teams being able to pay to get players.
He also spoke out and seemed to oppose what it seems NIL might be headed towards. Which would be schools paying players similarly to the contract that professional players receive.
“And sometimes when you’re given too much at an early age, as we see with movie stars or we see with people in music, it’s never a great ending. And so finding the happy medium of doing what we can do for these student-athletes but yet realizing that there’s a process to being successful. I know my wife has tried to put me in the transfer portal a lot, but I’m still there. You know, you don’t get to just transfer out of everything. And Robin’s right. The combination of the transfer portal and the NIL and with the true version of the NIL — like I’m 100 percent for the true version of the NIL if name, image and likeness can make you money. I’m not interested in pay-for-play.”
Those are some strong words from one of the best college basketball head coaches of all-time. His opinion certainly makes sense, although many players and some other coaches don't agree with him.
It's certainly true that the NCAA needs to find a happy medium when it comes to players and money. They cannot afford to put too much money in a young athletes hands. That could be a very dangerous path.
However, it would make sense to work out something where the players are getting paid a fair share in some way, shape, or form, of the money that the school is getting out of them.
We're far from finding a perfect scenario when it comes to NIL. Coaches like Izzo have an important voice in helping shape where everything goes. But, for now, we're left simply wondering what changes are ahead and what that will mean for the college sports world.