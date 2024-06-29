Michigan Wolverines Freshman RB Receives Comparison to Packers' Josh Jacobs
The Michigan Wolverines were able to secure a commitment from Jordan Marshall and are excited to welcome him to the team this season.
Marshall, a four-star running back out of Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, Ohio, boasts big-time potential. He projects to be the next big thing in the backfield for the defending champions.
Before even playing one game for Michigan, Marshall has already found some success off of the field as well. He is projected to have a $112,000 NIL valuation.
Those numbers are sure to rise as he gets his career underway. There is no denying the star potential that he brings with him to the Big 10.
On3 has also revealed a massive comparison for Marshall. They believe that he compares to current Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs.
"Jordan Marshall's tough, one-cut running style and versatility as a pass-catcher reminds us of Josh Jacobs. Both were around the same size in high school, but it remains to be seen if Marshall will get up to 220 pounds like Jacobs. Marshall had more verified speed at the same stage."
Michigan is entering a new era of football in 2024. Gone is Jim Harbaugh, who left town after winning a National Championship to join the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.
Sherrone Moore has taken over as the team's new head coach. While he worked with Harbaugh, he brings a different demeanor and a different mentality.
Marshall is going to be a big part of the new era for the Wolverines. He will look to follow in the steps of former star running back Blake Corum, who was just drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Many Michigan fans may not even know what the team has in Marshall. For those who aren't aware of his game, he is a running back that makes quick and decisive decisions and can also break tackles. Marshall has good speed and the ability to create plays in the open field.
At this stage in his career, he is much more polished than many young running backs. He's a hard worker and wants to be coached. Marshall has all the makings of a potential superstar.
Expect to see Marshall carve out a role for himself early on in his career. If he's not on the field much as a freshman, his sophomore year will be a breakout.