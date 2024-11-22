Michigan Wolverines NIL Collective Releases Statement on Landing Bryce Underwood
It was a major coup for the Michigan Wolverines when they successfully swayed the number one recruit in the country, Bryce Underwood, to flip his commitment to their program from the LSU Tigers.
Underwood is listed at 6-3.5 and 205 pounds and is the number one quarterback prospect in the 2025 class out of Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan.
The signal caller was highly recruited by all of the usual suspects but committed to the Tigers on January 6, before flipping his commitment to the Wolverines on November 21.
Champions Circle, Michigan's Name, Image, and Likeness collective, released a statement on their official Twitter account following the news of Underwood flipping.
"We want to thank our Founding Members and others associated with Champions Circle who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make it possible to continue our work building championship teams at Michigan. Founding Member and Chairman, Nate Forbes, said: “We are very excited to keep Bryce home in Michigan as he continues to build his legacy. I want to personally thank Jolin and Larry Ellison who were instrumental in making this happen by providing Champions Circle with invaluable guidance and financial resources.”We encourage all parties who have publicly expressed interest in assisting Michigan’s NIL’s efforts to join the 11,000 individuals who have contributed to Champions Circle. For any fan wishing to support our efforts to keep Michigan the Leaders and Best, please contribute through our “Those Who Stay (Home)...” fundraising campaign. Champions Circle is a community of Michigan alumni and fans who work together to support the University of Michigan student-athletes. Go Blue!"
The collective is reportedly making a push for five-star offensive lineman Ty Haywood, as well as other top targets.
It is a big day for the Wolverines, and their NIL collective, Champions Circle, is a big reason why they were able to flip such a highly-touted recruit.