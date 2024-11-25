Name Image Likeness

Michigan Wolverines Received NIL Funding From Billionaire To Land Bryce Underwood

The Michigan Wolverines received help from a billionaire to flip recruit Bryce Underwood.

Kenneth Teape

Oracle Corp. founder Larry Ellison discusses the future of health care and other topics during the Oracle Health Summit Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.
Oracle Corp. founder Larry Ellison discusses the future of health care and other topics during the Oracle Health Summit Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The biggest news in college football this week was the NIL-influenced flip of star high school quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Originally committed to the LSU Tigers, there were reports that the school was offering him a deal that would pay $1.5 million annually for four years. It was a deal that the Michigan Wolverines were willing to blow out of the water.

Desperate for a long-term option under center, they made Underwood an offer he could not refuse. Their four-year deal was reportedly worth $10 million, with some reports saying that he could make up to $12 million during his time in Ann Arbor.

The No. 1 rated quarterback and overall player in the 2025 class, it makes sense why schools were offering him so much money.

It is a major coup for the Wolverines, who have been struggling this year. After winning the national championship last season, Jim Harbaugh went back to the NFL, accepting the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving the program in a state of transition.

Sherrone Moore has taken over for Harbaugh and has embraced NIL knowing it is the only way for his team to remain competitive.

The collective that helped get the deal done for Underwood was Champions Circle. Who funded this megadeal?

It turns out that billionaire Larry Ellison, a software and media tycoon, was funding the venture. The news was revealed to Front Office Sports by Roger Ehrenberg, the co-founder and of Champions Circle.

“Larry is indeed THE Larry Ellison,” Ehrenberg wrote in response to questions about Larry and Jolin, per Lisa Scherzer, Alex Schiffer and Dennis Young of Front Office Sports. “Jolin is a Michigan alumna who is super passionate about the University of Michigan Athletics and was critical support for the recruitment effort.”

In a statement originally released by Champions Circle chairman Nate Forbes, Jolin and Larry Ellison were personally thanked. In a revised statement, thanks were given to “Larry and his wife Jolin,” with “Ellison” being removed.

The founder of Oracle, this is believed to be his first time influencing anything in college sports via NIL payments. Worth more than $230 billion, he could swing things in a major way for Michigan if he continues to be involved in dealings with high school recruits and players in the transfer portal.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/NIL News