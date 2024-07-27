Michigan Wolverines Star Donovan Edwards' Bold Take About 2024 Season
The 2024 college football season is almost here and the Michigan Wolverines are hoping to repeat as National Championship winners.
While the team ended up losing many key players and coaches, including Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy, and Blake Corum, they are still loaded with talent. There are plenty of players ready to step up and fill the shoes of the ones who left.
One of those players is none other than star running back Donovan Edwards.
Edwards ended up playing a key role during the 2023 campaign. He carried the football 119 times for 497 yards and five touchdowns. In addition to those numbers, he also caught 30 passes for 249 yards.
After suffering through a bit of a rollercoaster last season, Edwards sought help during the offseason. He saw a therapist and now has a new mindset heading into 2024.
“I realized I put a lot of expectations on myself, like wanting to get drafted after the season. Knowing like, ‘Yeah, man, that might not happen.’ I put a lot of expectations on myself that I’m not gonna do ever again.”
What kind of role does Edwards want to have during the upcoming season? He's open to whatever will help his team win.
“I could be a 25-carry guy. Do I want it? I’ll take it if I’m needed to be, but I want other guys to be able to get their touches. I want to be able to catch the ball, too, get like 4 or 5 catches. It doesn’t matter. Whatever [offensive coordinator] Kirk [Campbell] wants. Whatever is best for the team is what I want. I could have 25 carries, but ultimately I want [graduate] Kalel Mullings to get carries, I want [sophomore] Ben[jamin] Hall to get carries, I want [senior] Tavi[erre Dunlap] to get carries, [graduate] Leon [Franklin]. I want all running backs to get carries when their number is called on."
Those words are words of maturity. Edwards is clearly in a great mental space ahead of what will be a very big season for his football future.
Not only has Edwards found success on the field, he has also found some success in the NIL market.
Right now, On3 has him ranked as the No. 97 overall NIL athlete in the nation and the No. 62 college football NIL athlete. He has been given an NIL valuation of $585,000.
Heading into the 2024 season, Edwards will be given a chance to showcase his full potential. If he plays up to his ability, he will have a massive season, grow his NIL money, and make a case for himself in the 2025 NFL Draft.
A lot is at stake, but Edwards has more than enough talent to rise to the occasion and carve out a bright future for himself.