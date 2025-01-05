Michigan Wolverines Superstar QB Recruit Used NIL Funds To Buy Brand New Car
Michigan Wolverines quarterback signee Bryce Underwood had one of the wildest recruitments that's been seen in some time, culminating in a flip from the LSU Tigers after nearly a year committed there amidst reports of a massive eight-figure NIL offers.
With the involvement of Barstool Sports founder and noted Michigan alumnus Dave Portnoy, along with heavy assistance from the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL and former Wolverine Tom Brady along with tech billionaire Larry Ellison, all hands were on deck to get Underwood to Ann Arbor.
When all was said and done, it was a reported $12 million payday which earned Michigan the signature of the best high school football player in the country and presumptive future face of the program.
According to a recent social media post, Underwood has already begun to utilize his unprecedented NIL funds by gifting himself a new vehicle to drive around.
Feldman Chevrolet of Highland, MI shared a video compilation of Underwood at the dealership purchasing the vehicle and welcoming him to the Michigan family:
Underwood was able to purchase a brand new 2025 Tahoe RST, a car that starts at the base level at nearly $60,000.
Hardly the first high profile college athlete to be driving around in a beautiful new car even before the days of NIL, Underwood buying the car for himself using money paid to him directly for choosing the Wolverines without breaking any sort of rule is definitely a shock to the senses of college football fans who have been around for a long time.
A native of Belleville just 30 minutes away from Michigan's campus, Underwood's initial decision to head over 1,000 miles away rather than staying home and being a hero for Wolverines was a bit of a surprise.
As Michigan's championship-defending season got underway, however, it became more and more apparent every week that quarterback was a problem for the team.
The urgency to land a top player only began to ramp up.
Portnoy made headlines early on in the year when he pledged up to $3 million of his own money yearly to help his beloved Wolverines land an elite quarterback through the high school ranks or transfer portal, but once Ellison and his Michigan superfan wife Jolin got involved with Portnoy, the push to make Underwood an offer he couldn't refuse was underway.
Alas, he ended up staying at home and is expected now to come in and compete for the starting job immediately.
It's a new day in college football.
Props to Underwood for taking advantage.