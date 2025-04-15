Mid-Majors Plan for NCAA Settlement Fallout with Saint Joseph’s Symposium
As revenue sharing creeps closer to reality, mid-major athletic departments are bracing for impact.
The House v. NCAA settlement represents more than just a turning point for college sports at the highest level. It signals a new financial reality for the hundreds of programs outside the Power Four. While schools like the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes begin planning for athlete compensation budgets that stretch into the tens of millions, institutions such as the Saint Joseph’s Hawks, Loyola Ramblers, and Missouri State Bears are being asked to meet the same structural demands with only a fraction of the financial resources.
The settlement, after all, was negotiated by and for the Power Five conferences, with assumptions built around the scale, infrastructure, and donor bases of the nation’s wealthiest programs. Navigating this new paradigm effectively will determine whether these programs can remain competitive and relevant in a system never designed with them in mind.
In response, Saint Joseph’s University will host a two-day symposium on April 21 and 22 titled Navigating Our New Normal: Settlement Implementation and a Future Focus. The event is tailored to FCS and non-football Division I programs—schools that must begin immediately preparing for the legal, operational, and financial complexities of the settlement’s rollout.
The event, led by SJU athletic director Jill Bodensteiner, will convene compliance officers, athletic department executives, conference leaders, legal counsel, and fundraising staff to confront a common challenge: how to survive in a college sports model rapidly shifting toward revenue sharing.
Sessions will explore topics particularly pressing for mid-major institutions, including NIL licensing agreements, roster reduction strategies, Title IX interpretations, and the evolving role of collectives and general managers. Other sessions will cover the logistics of paying athletes within constrained budgets and how to communicate those realities to presidents and boards of trustees.
Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade recently stated that men’s basketball programs in her league should expect to spend between $1 million and $3 million per year on player compensation—an enormous figure for institutions whose entire athletic departments often run on less than what one Power Four football team might spend on a quarterback.
“Each institution’s going to have to take a good, hard look at their own program and figure out what they can realistically manage,” McGlade said to the Richmond Times-Dispatch (subscription required). “We want to maintain and continue to improve where we are.”
That tension sits at the heart of the symposium. Even for schools that choose not to opt into the settlement, the ripple effects will be felt across the industry. Donor expectations are shifting. Recruiting pitches now come with price tags. Operational roles, from general manager to NIL coordinator, are becoming essential rather than optional.
Among the featured speakers are Dawn Buth from the NCAA Office of Government Relations, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, and administrators from Villanova, the Atlantic 10, and the Missouri Valley Conference. The goal is not to create a one-size-fits-all blueprint but to share ideas, weigh tradeoffs, and begin preparing for a model that is still coming into focus.
Sitting is no longer an option for programs outside the power conference money machine. With July 1 inching closer, the clock to adapt is ticking faster than ever.