Miller Moss, Paige Bueckers, and Dylan Raiola Atop Last Week’s NIL Merch Sales

As college football hits its stride many athletes have cashed in on selling merchandise through the NIL Store network

Noah Henderson

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) reacts after the game against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The NIL Store has announced last week’s top-selling products, with many notable college football stars finding the list as the season hits its stride. The NIL Store network provides co-branded NIL merchandise for student-athletes across the college sports ecosystem at over seventy universities, providing royalties to athletes well above the industry standard.

Unsurprisingly, Miller Moss, a big-time quarterback from a big-time school, found himself atop the list following Week 3 of the college football season. His ‘Miller Time’ t-shirt resonated with fans, who were quite pleased with USC's performance in a gutsy win over LSU, where he threw for 378 yards and followed it up with a nonchalant 48-0 blowout over Utah State. Moss has quickly ascended draft boards and will likely remain to move NIL merchandise units as he continues his first season, and likely only season, as the signal caller for the Trojans. 

Also cracking the list is Nebraska’s true freshman quarterback, Dylan Raiola, whose jersey was the second-highest player-branded item sold through the NIL store network. After steamrolling Colorado in Week 2, Cornhusker fans have finally bought in to the 5-star prospect and are eager to rep his jersey during Big Ten conference play. Raiola is poised to sit comfortably on this list for years to come. 

The lone athlete on the list who does not come from the college football ranks on the list is none other than women’s basketball sensation Paige Bueckers. The UConn guard is currently the biggest star in college basketball and proves it by moving merchandise well out of season. In August, Bueckers’ home jersey was the number one-selling jersey on the NIL store platform, beating out her away jersey, which took the number two spot –– wow. If you think women’s college hoops is in a recession in the post-Clark era, think again. 

Other athletes cracking the top ten of last week’s sales are Colorado Wide Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., Illinois Center Josh Kreutz, University of South Dakota Linebacker Reed Rus, Syracuse Quarterback Kyle McCord, Arizona State Running Back Cameron Skattebo, and Boise State Running Back Ashton Jeanty. 

With college football storylines unfolding and conference play right around the corner, there will likely be some movement in next week’s NIL merch leader list. Stay tuned.

NOAH HENDERSON

Professor Noah Henderson teaches in the sport management department at Loyola University Chicago. Outside the classroom, he advises companies, schools, and collectives on Name, Image, and Likeness best practices. His academic research focuses on the intersection of law, economics, and social consequences regarding college athletics, NIL, and sports gambling. Before teaching, Prof. Henderson was part of a team that amended Illinois NIL legislation and managed NIL collectives at the nation’s most prominent athletic institutions while working for industry leader Student Athlete NIL. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law in Urbana-Champaign and a Bachelor of Economics from Saint Joseph’s University, where he was a four-year letter winner on the golf team. Prof. Henderson is a native of San Diego, California, and a former golf CIF state champion with Torrey Pines High School. Outside of athletics, he enjoys playing guitar, hanging out with dogs, and eating California burritos. You can follow him on Twitter: @NoahImgLikeness. 

