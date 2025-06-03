Name Image Likeness

Million Dollar Pitching Star Makes National Impact During Texas Tech Historical Postseason Run

NiJaree Canady is earning every cent of her million dollar NIL contract as a Red Raider.

Maddy Dickens

Jun 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders pitcher NiJaree Canady (24) throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Oklahoma Sooners during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series semifinal game at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Jun 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders pitcher NiJaree Canady (24) throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Oklahoma Sooners during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series semifinal game at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders are making history in their debut trip to Oklahoma City for Women’s College World Series (WCWS) and NiJaree Canady is a big part of this historic run. 

Texas Tech is headed to the national championship series and this is the first time in WCWS history that a program has made it this far in their debut trip to OKC since the Oklahoma Sooners did it in 2000 per Brad Crawford with CBS Sports.

The team that the Red Raiders just beat to advance: the Oklahoma Sooners. The Raiders were also on a 37-game losing streak to the Sooners prior to their game Monday. They punched their ticket to the title game with a 3-2 win. By the time Canady left the pitching circle the Sooners had only five total hits.

The second Canady hit the transfer portal Texas Tech made her their main priority. She started her collegiate career with the Stanford Cardinals and she decided to pursue other programs for the rest of her career.

Texas Tech’s NIL Collective, offered her a one-year $1,050,24 contract just three days after she had entered the portal stated by Canady in an interview with Dave Wilson on ESPN. Canady also made it clear in her interview that if she didn't believe in the program she wouldn't have moved to Lubbock.

"I feel like people thought I heard the number and just came to Texas Tech, which wasn't the case at all," said Canady and she also mentioned that she took over a month to think the contract over.

Canady went into a program that had only won 31% of its conference games since the start of Big12 Conference. By the end of league play this season they were the conference champions for the first time in program history.

Canady is the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year for many reasons. With the Red Raiders she has a 30-5 record and an incredibly low 0.89 ERA as stated on the Red Raiders’ website.

Her list of accolades are lengthy including: NFCA First Team All-American (2024), PAC 12 Pitcher of the Year (2024), Women’s College World Series All-Tournament Team (2023,2024) among many, many other awards. 

While there is a lot of controversy surrounding NIL contracts Canady has showed that there are positives to letting players make money off their names as she put Texas Tech Softball on the map this year. Even if they do not win the title this year this has ultimately changed the program for the better.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens is a professional barrel racer, with success at all levels of rodeo and competition. She was a reserve National Collegiate Champion at Tarleton State University where she graduated with honors and a Masters in Business Management. She also competed as part of the Mountain States Circuit where she was Rookie of the Year and a 2x qualifier for finals. Maddy resides in Loveland, Colo. She spends most of her free time, riding, training and competing in barrel racing. When she is not on a horse or in the arena, she enjoys following collegiate and professional basketball and football, traveling, and is always up for a “friendly” competition.

Home/NIL News