Minnesota Gophers Blaze Own Path in NIL
In a bid to revolutionize their presence in the NIL arena, the University of Minnesota Gophers are charting a unique course, diverging from conventional paths of engagement with corporate sponsorship.
The University of Memphis recently made headlines in April with a groundbreaking $25 million NIL contribution from FedEx. Now, the Gophers aspire to secure a similar game-changing investment from one of Minnesota’s 15 Fortune 500 companies.
Mark Coyle, Gophers athletics director, sees the potential, stating, “FedEx is a game-changer.”
Enter Brett Schreiner, the newly appointed Senior Manager of Business Development-NIL, tasked with spearheading efforts to attract significant corporate NIL investments to support Gophers athletics, following the footsteps of the Memphis Tigers’ deal with FedEx.
Schreiner, formerly involved with fundraising on the academic side of the university, works for Learfield, the official rights holder for the Gophers and numerous other collegiate programs. The aim of the change? To revolutionize how major corporations in Minnesota view NIL opportunities.
While the conventional path for NIL involvement often involves donations to collectives like Dinkytown Athletes, Schreiner seeks to shift the paradigm, encouraging large businesses to recognize the value of influencer marketing. Companies can gain exposure and engagement by leveraging athletes’ personal brands and social media presence.
“We’re trying to kind of be on the cutting edge with this role,” Schreiner said. “We’re trying to work with a lot of companies to make NIL more important to them.”
Jeremiah Carter, Gophers senior associate AD for NIL/Policy and Risk Management, emphasizes the importance of this shift, noting that influencer marketing offers student-athletes opportunities for entrepreneurship and personal brand development.
The potential for Gophers athletes to secure endorsement deals akin to those of professional athletes, such as Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves or Justin Jefferson of the Vikings, is within reach. Recent examples, like Gophers women’s basketball player Mara Braun’s billboard feature for Affinity Plus, underscore the growing opportunities.
Schreiner envisions partnerships between companies and Gophers athletes as a means to connect with fans on a deeper level, humanizing brands and expanding their reach beyond local pro sports teams.