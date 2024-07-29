Minnesota Vikings Projected To Land Colorado Two-Way Star Travis Hunter
Colorado Buffaloes star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter has taken college football by storm. He is one of the most intriguing players that college football has seen in recent history.
Not only has he wowed fans on the field with his athletic ability, he has been a superstar in the NIL marketplace as well.
Right now, Hunter is ranked as the No. 4 overall NIL athlete in the nation. When it comes to college football, he is ranked No. 3. He has been given a shocking NIL valuation of $2.6 million.
On the field, he is coming off of a great year with Colorado in 2023. He caught 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver. Defensively, he totaled 31 tackles to go along with three interceptions and five defended passes.
Looking ahead at the future, Hunter has a lot on the line in the upcoming season. He has become an elite propsect in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Pro Football Network recently release a new mock draft for 2025. In that mock draft, they have the Minnesota Vikings selecting Hunter with the No. 10 overall pick.
Clearly, any mock draft for 2025 is very early. No one has any idea where these teams could be picking in the draft order. However, the Vikings would be a very intriguing landing spot for Hunter if that were to end up happening.
In their mock draft, the Vikings would be drafting Hunter to be a wide receiver. He would form a three-headed monster at the position with Justin Jeffersona and Jordan Addison.
Heading into the 2024 college football season, Hunter will be looking to improve his personal position, but he will also look to take the Buffaloes to contention.
Along with star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Hunter is a part of leading what could be one of the most entertaining offenses to watch in the nation. While the offense was good last year, the team as a whole was not. Turning the program into a contender won' be an easy task.
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Hunter. He has elite talent and has showcased that already. The two-way star is primed for an even bigger season this year.
Expect to see the Colorado standout live up to the hype. He's going to be a high draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, whether a team views him as a wide receiver or a cornerback.