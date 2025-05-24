Mississippi State Bulldogs Receive Multi-Million Dollar Donation for Athletics
The Mississippi State Bulldogs have seen varying levels of success across the three major sports in the era of Name, Image and Likeness.
The Bulldogs are just four years removed from winning the College World Series in baseball, have made it to at least a play in game for the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three campaigns for men's basketball, and are coming off of one of the worst seasons in the history of the program in football.
It has not stopped the Mississippi State fans from supporting their alma mater, and a recent report from the university indicates that one family has made a donation to the athletic department for $2.5 million.
Mississippi State Athletics Receive $2.5 Million Donation
Vicksburg, Mississippi natives, the Golding family have been long-time supporters of the Bulldogs, playing a key role in the advancement of the university for many years. The family is filled with alumni of the university, with Steve Golding serving as the family's figurehead.
"Whether it's running a successful business or competing in high-level athletics, ensuring your team has the resources it needs – while cultivating a relentless work ethic and a high-achieving culture – is something we firmly believe in," said Steve Golding. "Mississippi State is a source of great pride for our family, and we want to be part of the solution as the department strives to reach new heights."
News of this donation comes just days after it was revealed that the Bulldogs were the only SEC program not to spend $1 million or more in football recruiting over fiscal year 2024, which preceded the most recent season. The football program would go 2-10 on the year, with a 0-8 record in conference play, finishing last in the conference for the first time this century.
"A huge thank you to Steve, Melody, Austin, Kirsten and John Reid for their direct impact on Mississippi State Athletics," said Mississippi State director of athletics Zac Selmon. "The Goldings care deeply for our university, our community, and our state. Their thoughtful decision to join us in this pursuit is a testament to their generosity and relentless competitive spirit. We are grateful."