Missouri Tigers Gave QB Beau Pribula Seven-Figure NIL Deal Out of Portal
The Missouri Tigers paid a hefty price in NIL to land their new quarterback out of the transfer portal and that number has now been revealed.
Pete Nakos of On3Sports reported on Monday afternoon that the Tigers gave former Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Beau Pribula an NIL package valued at $1.5 million to land the player out of the transfer portal.
The number that quarterbacks are commanding in NIL continues to rise. Breakout quarterback former Tulane Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah just unofficially set the new record with a supposed $4 million per year deal from the Duke Blue Devils.
Now, Pribula gets $1.5 million despite throwing less than 100 total passes between his first two seasons with the Nittany Lions and not being a highly-touted high school recruit.
Missouri has been busy in both the transfer portal and in high school recruiting over the past few years while Eli Drinkwitz tries to establish the team near the top of the SEC.
They have finished in the top 25 twice in the last three years and look in position to do it again this time. A clearly high NIL budget is helping them stay afloat with major changes coming down the pipeline.
One thing they have not done, is come up with a solid contingency plan for after Brady Cook leaves, which is now coming back to bite them.
Cook had been one of the top quarterbacks in the country for the past few years, but fell onto hard times in 2024. Having a quarterback hat is struggling with consistency and health makes it hard to win games.
Pribula will come in with two years of eligibility and a clear shot at the starting job, given how many resources were committed to landing him.
The former Penn State quarterback was a three-star player out of high school, the No. 27 overall player at the position in the 2022 class. He was also a three-star transfer and the No. 12 passer in the portal.
He has completed 66.1% of his passes for 275 yards and one interception for the Nittany Lions. He also has some potential on the ground, picking up 571 yards and 10 touchdowns on 94 career rushes in a situational role.
The Tigers also signed four-star Matt Zollers out of high school for next years class. Zollers could either be competition for Pribula or simply a backup and future plan at the position.