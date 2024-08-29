Missouri Tigers' Receiver Luther Burden is Keeping Fans Happy and Full
For the first time in a long time, being a Missouri Tigers fan is fun. It has been a decade since the Tigers have been of college football relevance: the last time the Tigers finished a season ranked in the AP Poll was 2014 and their last truly great team was during their 2013 Cotton Bowl championship run highlighted by nostalgic NFL players Dorial Green Beckham Jr. and Michael Sam. Thanks to the folks in the Missouri athletic department who have bought into head coach Eli Drinkwitz vision for success, the Tigers enter the 2024 season fresh off of another Cotton Bowl victory ranked at 11th in the AP preseason poll.
An integral piece of Drinkwitz’s “pro-tempo” offense are players who are of a professional level. At Missouri you must look no further than Luther Burden III, an elite wide receiver projected to be a top five pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Burden is the clear top WR priority amongst NFL scouts. Burden possesses elite speed and rare yards-after-catch ability that make his upside very enticing as a prospect – but beyond his on-field attributes Burden holds another elite metric, a strong brand and NIL portfolio.
In 2022, Burden, a St. Louis native partnered with a St. Louis chip staple, Old Vienna chips, to create a product unique to the elite wideout. And so, Luther Burden’s Honey BBQ version of the popular Old Vienna Red Hot Riplets chips were born: the result, an instant cult classic. Today, fans of the Honey BBQ flavor received phenomenal news:
That's right. Now Tigers fans, and anyone hungry for an NIL based snack, have the ability to purchase tailgate size packages of Burden's chips. With Tigers fans happier, and hopefully, hungrier than ever the new offering will do exactly what it says, be a staple at Mizzou tailgates.
The shared success of the chips between Burden and Old Vienna should be taken note of. For many regionally based consumer-packaged goods companies, investing in NIL is a low-risk way to grow your audience and potentially reach mass exposure through the success of athlete partners. Two years ago Old Vienna took a chance on an unproven five-star freshman heading to a pedestrian football program, now in 2024, his and Missouri football's success look to have yielded large dividends for the chip company.