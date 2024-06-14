Missouri Tigers 5-Star QB Matt Zollers Inks Major Trading Card NIL Deal
The Missouri Tigers could not be more excited about their future. They have one of the best quarterback recruits in the nation ready to join their team with the 2025 recruiting class.
Matt Zollers is currently ranked the No. 5 quarterback in the country for the 2025 class. He brings elite potential to the table and Missouri was lucky enough to get a commitment from him.
While he is expected to do big things on the field in the future, he is already making major moves in the NIL market.
According to a report from On3, Zollers has inked an NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards.
Zollers is just the latest college or high school athlete to get a trading card deal done. He follows behind players like Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, USC quarterback commit Julian Lewis, Tennessee quarterback commit George MacIntyre, and 2027 quarterback Peyton Houston by getting a deal done with the card company.
Trading cards have become a massive hobby and business across the country. The hobby really took off during COVID and the industry has not looked back since.
As big of a deal as this is for Zollers, this is far from being his first NIL experience. Recently, he landed a big-time car deal on the NIL market.
It seems likely that Zollers will keep his commitment to Missouri. While he's still talking to both Pittsburgh and Penn State, he has stayed locked in with his current commitment.
Only time will tell what kind of college football career the five-star prospect can put together, but he's making the best of his situation by capitalizing on his name, image, and likeness with deals like this one.