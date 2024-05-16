Missouri Wide Receiver Luther Burden Locks in Another NIL Deal
The University of Missouri's star wide receiver Luther Burden III continues to make waves on and off the field. Last season, Burden led the team with 86 receptions, 1,212 receiving yards, and 9 touchdown receptions. His incredible receiving yards allowed him to finish second overall in the SEC and ninth in the nation.
A top 2025 NFL Draft propsect, the junior wide receiver is becoming synonymous with NIL success in Missouri. Burden is currently partnered with Commerce Bank and has endorsement deals with Old Vienna of St. Louis, a potato chip company; Imo's Pizza, an iconic St. Louis pizza restaurant; Leaf Trading cards; has a special edition T-shirt with Charlie Hustle; and of course, has signed with the Missouri-driven NIL collective Every True Tiger Foundation.
"..[F]or us, not only our program to back it up but the state of Missouri to back it up through NIL and other opportunities to market Luther," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz previously said. "I think it's created a place where other players know, 'Hey, I can go there, create my own brand and value for myself at the University of Missouri. I don't have to go somewhere else outside of the state.' "
Burden has now become the latest college football star to sign an NIL deal with the football equipment company NXTRND, also known as "Next Trend." The company is a one-stop shop, making everything from back plates to gloves to visors. Burden is now on the front page of the brand's social media feeds, promoting their hood and leg sleeves.
He joins Colorado's Travis Hunter and Ohio State's Caleb Downs as the brand's ambassadors. Burden will be among the favorites for the Biletnikoff Award next season.