MLB's Biggest Free Agent Partners with Premium NIL Lifestyle Energy Drink Company
As one of the biggest names to hit the MLB free agent market deliberates over the tough decision of where to sign, Juan Soto has made it clear which energy drink will be a key part of his brand moving forward.
On Tuesday morning, Soto and CELSIUS announced a partnership with the superstar serving as a key brand ambassador that will inspire consumers to embrace an active and fit lifestyle while chasing their passions with energy and dedication.
The partnership will create opportunities for Soto to engage with fans in order to better build a sense of community and cultivate deep connections with consumers.
“I’m thrilled to join Team CELSIUS, a brand that aligns with my values and has a premium product that continues to support my personal performance and wellness,” said Juan Soto. “Together, we can motivate and inspire individuals to push their limits and LIVE FIT. I can’t wait to share my journey with fans and show them how CELSIUS can help them achieve their goals.”
Kyle Watson, CMO of CELSIUS said of the partnership, "Juan Soto embodies the CELSIUS spirit and lifestyle—he’s driven, passionate, and dedicated to achieving peak performance, both on and off the field. We are incredibly excited to welcome Juan to the CELSIUS family and introduce CELSIUS to new generations of baseball fans in 2025 and beyond.”
This partnership with the most talked about name in MLB today will solidify CELSIUS's position as a leading contributor in the sports and fitness industries, and will see Soto incorporate the drinks into his training and daily routine.