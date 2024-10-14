MLS Club Sporting KC Reveals 2025 NIL Class
Major League Soccer club Sporting Kansas City continues to be a NIL leader in US-based professional soccer, but adding new members to their Sporting U NIL Program. The latest iteration of the marketing campaign includes NIL agreements with seven local NCAA Division I student-athletes.
The two-time MLS Cup winners have resigned five athletes who were members of the activation's inaugural class during the 2023-2024 school year - Blake Craig of Missouri football, Jericho Frigon of Kansas State soccer, Keegan Good of Missouri soccer, Hallie Klanke of Kansas soccer and Jaylin Noel of Iowa State football- and have added two new members in Arkansas baseball player Kendall Diggs and Nebraska volleyball player Skyler Pierce.
Sporting U NIL Athletes receive a financial stipend for social media engagement, tickets to Sporting KC home matches and merchandise from SportingStyle. Additional opportunities include assistance with strategic marketing and brand building campaigns plus professional development resources, mentorship and networking connections.
Diggs attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, Kansas and was an All-SEC Second Team selection as a sophomore in 2023, finishing with 12 home runs and a team-best 63 RBIs. He had another strong campaign as a junior this past spring, hitting seven home runs with 34 RBIs and just two errors in 53 starts as a right fielder.
Pierce, a freshman for volleyball powerhouse Nebraska, attended Olathe Northwest High School where she was one of the country's top recruits. She was the MetroKC Volleyball Player of the Year as a junior in 2022, a 6A All-State First Team honoree as a senior in 2023, and a two-time Sunflower League Player of the Year. She was also part of the U.S. U21 National Team that finished sixth at the 2023 FIVB U21 World Championships in Mexico.
Sporting KC's Sporting U NIL Program is one of two major initiatives tailored to college students. TheSporting U Pass provides students with an .edu email address the opportunity to support Sporting KC with $15 single-match tickets and discounted $240 season tickets in the Supporters’ Stand at Children’s Mercy Park. New in 2025, the Sporting U Pass Season Ticket Membership will include a free one-year membership to the KC Cauldron, an invitation to a career development panel with Sporting KC executives, and additional benefits.