MOGL Launches 'NIL Feed' For First NIL Centered Social Media Feed
As the world of Name, Image, and Likeness in college sports continues to evolve into what its next era will look like, one company is at the forefront of how social media is going to fit into the puzzle.
In a development that is the first of its kind, MOGL -- who describes itself as the leading athlete influencer marketing and platform -- has released "NIL Feed," a community driven social media feed which is dedicated directly to NIL related updates.
Completed deals will be showcased for athletes and fans interested in getting the news, but MOGL App 2.0 is also going to use AI to be able to connect athletes with potential NIL opportunities.
"NIL Feed is about pulling back the curtain,” said Ayden Syal, CEO of MOGL. “We built it to give athletes the visibility they've been asking for—to see how other athletes are succeeding, and to learn how to maximize their own earning potential. It’s about inspiration, education, and community—all in one place."
NIL Feed will allow athletes to be able to see the opportunities they can create for themselves by displaying deals that have been completed, but MOGL App 2.0 is going to allow them to capitalize on those opportunities.
"We believe that transparency and access drive not just better outcomes, but a stronger, more connected athlete community," said Matthew Himelstein, CPTO of MOGL. "With MOGL App 2.0 we’re using AI to break down barriers and deliver on our mission: empowering every athlete to build their brand and unlock new opportunities."
Transparency is a massive part of the new developments, but so is efficiency. With a one-stop shop like this, the game could be changed for athletes looking to cash in.
MOGL App 2.0 is downloadable on any device and live on the app store, and NIL Feed has officially been launched as well.