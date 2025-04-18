More Than a Forward: Inside the Mind and Motivation of UConn’s Alex Karaban
On the court, University of Connecticut’s Alex Karaban is all business. If all you see of the 6-foot-8 forward from Southborough, Mass., is his on-court production, you might think he is cold, calculated, and intense in everything he does –– and that may partially be true.
Karaban is the son of two first-generation immigrants from Eastern Europe. He cares about his heritage and is reflective of his upbringing: “Their sacrifices, hard work, and blue-collar mentality were instilled in me, and I carry that and stay with it throughout my work and my days.”
The UConn star is unabashed in how much family means to him. While other people who have shared similar sentiments often come across giving mere platitudes, it was impossible not to feel the emotion and sincerity behind Karaban’s words:
“My mom's from Ukraine, my dad's from Belarus. Ever since they got here, they had to work for everything the hard way. So that's what they've done, all the sacrifices they've made for me, and they continue to work their a**** off just for me to be in the position I am today, and it means the world to me. The least I can do is repay them in the future.”
Fueled not only by his desire to be great, he bears the weight of his family and their sacrifice. So far, it has driven him to tremendous success at the collegiate level. In his three seasons of competition at UConn, Karaban has earned Big East All-Freshman Team (2023), Second-team All-Big East (2025), and two national titles as a starter (2023, 2024).
His attitude and determination do not stop with basketball.
Karaban previously publicly stated that his trip to Storrs was the worst visit he had ever taken. When we spoke, he softened his stance considerably. His comments described his second unofficial visit to UConn, not his first trip –– an important distinction.
His first visit centered around basketball, and after a few hours meeting with coach Dan Hurley and touring the campus, Karaban left with a very positive impression. His mother, however, was not sold yet:
“My mom is super big into academics, so she was like, ‘We didn't really talk much about academics. I want to know that side of things.’ I told Coach Hurley that, and the next week, they set it up. It was strictly an 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. visit of academics. I met the president of UConn. I went to every single academic building, talking to professors.”
Admittedly, it is a rough change of pace for an elite high school athlete to go from touring sports facilities to talking to academic stiffs. The sub-optimal visit did not shake him, and Karaban has nothing but glowing things to say about his school and, more importantly, the pride he feels to play in front of the UConn faithful.
“Everywhere you go, not just in Storrs, but in Connecticut, you see UConn. The students, the fans, everyone embodies UConn and gives support like no other. Everyone in this state strictly cares about UConn… It's truly one of a kind when you have the best fans, and you have the student section sold out, I mean, there's no better place to play basketball.”
A bright spot of his second visit, however, is that it set in motion an unusual academic journey for a basketball star. Upon enrolling at UConn, he embarked upon an individual course of study that blended his interests and his mother’s desire for him to be an engineer — a degree in computer science, statistics, and sport management.
Given the ever-increasing demands and national schedules of college athletes, Karaban has shifted his academic focus to only one field of study, economics – still, not too shabby. He will receive his degree in a few short weeks.
Today, Karaban sits upon a decision to either stay at UConn for his final season of eligibility and make one last run at a title with Coach Hurley or enter the NBA draft where he has the potential to be a late-first-round pick –– a decision that, in the era of college athlete payment via NIL has become all the more complicated.
It remains indeterminate if Karaban will remain in Storrs for another season. What is certain is that he will be playing professionally at some point. As someone who has watched his film and read his draft profile, I was much more interested in learning about the man off the court in my limited time with him.
Karaban is reserved. For him, finding joy isn’t so much about what he is doing, but the people he is doing it with –– one of his favorite pastimes to connect with friends and teammates is playing video games, something he has done ever since he was young.
Sports video games like 2K, EA Sports College Football, and Madden are his primary choice, but, like most 20-somethings, he also enjoys hopping on Fortnite. Karaban eagerly awaits the first college hoops game to be made in the post-NIL world.
When I asked if he would ever consider jumping on Twitch and starting a streaming career like other athletes, he gave a sharp and unsurprising answer, “Absolutely not.”
Even without a bubbly persona or a desire to be in the limelight off the court, Karaban has found success securing brand deals. When I asked him what his advice would be to any freshman walking into UConn or any other big-time program in navigating NIL, Karaban kept it simple and meaningful: “Keep the main thing, the main thing, you’re here to be a basketball player.”
That is not empty advice. Karaban walks that walk, and his play on the court speaks for itself. As a result, he has landed deals with several national brands, including Dunkin Donuts, Powerade, and JBL. As a seasoned vet in the new landscape of college sports, he reflected on how things have changed drastically in the NIL space since he first showed up to campus when player sponsorships were in their infancy:
“It grew. I was excited my freshman year when I drove an hour away just to make 100 bucks, but now no one would do that. It’s genuinely an incredible change, and NIL has just been a huge blessing.”
That blessing is something many athletes have been able to enjoy, but for Karaban, money is only one part of the equation when talking about what his partnerships mean to him:
“I'm able to learn more about myself, how I operate as a business now, working alongside many people and establishing connections, setting up myself financially for the better future, and I’ve been working with dream brands that I never thought I would work with.”
One of the dream brands Karaban highlighted was JBL.
“When JBL reached out, it was an instant yes, it was a no-brainer for me to partner with them. Music's been a huge part of my life — when I walk outside, I listen to music. When I'm doing homework, I listen to music. Working out, music.”
Music to Karaban is not only a part of his life, but a part of his success and well-being.
"I'm someone who's a relatively quiet person, so I'll just listen to music, and it helps me calm down and helps me just be at ease.”
His headphones almost always play modern country; his most listened to artists are Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs. Karaban is the first to tell you that some of his teammates would label him as the player who isn't allowed to be the DJ, but when asked the same question, he quickly answered, “I will always stand by Terrace Reed not being allowed on aux.”
Despite his growing portfolio, there’s still one brand Karaban has his eye on: Chipotle. He eats there all the time, and like his approach to life and NIL, he knows any partnership with the company would be rooted in authenticity.
That’s who Karaban is, modest, humble, and grounded. When reflecting on his favorite moments from his college basketball career, it centered around time together with teammates enjoying “the small moments that we spend together.”
For him, it was best captured by UConn’s summer 2023 European tour where they played exhibition games while touring France and Spain. The trip was special. For Karaban, and many other players, it was their first time out of the country. His favorite stop was Barcelona, he loved the food, the people, and most of all the beach.
Alex Karaban wouldn’t be Alex Karaban if he didn’t let you know the other reason why the trip mattered.
"We were just able to explore new countries, new cultures, and just live life out there in Europe for the first time as a team, and that really connected us together.” The chemistry that started in the offseason tour created a brotherhood and propelled the Huskies to a second consecutive national title.
Few get the chance to break through his shell — and that’s a shame. Being reserved is fundamental to who Karaban is, “it takes time for me to get comfortable around people and really trust them.”
He is aware he might not be perceived in the same way those closest to him know him.
“I give off the impression when I'm on the court, that I'm super serious. I don't celebrate much, I don't show much emotion at times, but really, off the court I’m a different person, where I can be funny and a fun person to be around.”
Fans may never get the chance to see the more complex — and self-admittedly “goofy” — side of Alex Karaban. But that’s just him; after all, he keeps the main thing the main thing.