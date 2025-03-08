Name Image Likeness

Mountain West Conference Explores NIL Revenue-Sharing Salary Floor

As the Mountain West navigates major transitions and legal uncertainties, it plans to implement NIL revenue-sharing salary floors, addressing financial disparities across its schools

Noah Henderson

Mar 5, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; A detailed view of the midcourt logo during the first half of a Mountain West Conference tournament game between the UNLV Rebels and Boise State Broncos at Thomas Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Yesterday, Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez indicated that the conference will explore institutional NIL revenue-sharing floors for the 2025-26 season and beyond.

The decision comes in light of the preliminarily approved House v. NCAA settlement, which, if formally approved this April, will implement several professional concepts into the collegiate sports model —most notably, direct NIL revenue sharing to student-athletes.

For schools that opt in, the settlement will allow athletic departments to directly compensate athletes outside of traditional benefits like scholarships, housing, and other athletically related assistance. This will mark the first time in NCAA history that institutions can distribute revenue to athletes beyond their existing compensation structures.

The compensation will be capped at $20,500,000 per athletic department for the 2025-26 season and will increase incrementally over the next 10 years. With greater financial resources, power conference schools are expected to pay up to the full cap; however, many schools, particularly in Group of Five and Mid-Major conferences, may lack the revenue necessary to meet that ceiling.

For these smaller conferences, the unique challenge lies in the discrepancies between their member schools’ financial positions. While revenue from media rights is typically equally distributed among conference members, variations in ticket sales, donations, licensing agreements, and sponsorship rights leave some schools in a much stronger financial position than others.

While big conferences are concerned with reaching the rev-share ceiling, smaller conferences worry about maintaining competitive parity without a guaranteed rev-share floor.

Even in the NIL era, these financial disparities have created a divide within conferences, with better-resourced schools securing and retaining more elite talent. With the impending implementation of NIL revenue sharing, this gap could widen further.

The financial divide will likely become even more pronounced for the Mountain West as it undergoes a significant transition in the wake of the resurrection of the Pac-12. Starting in the 2026-27 season, the conference will welcome new members — Northern Illinois (football only), University of Texas El Paso, and Hawaii — while maintaining longstanding members UNLV, New Mexico, Air Force, San Jose State, Nevada, and Wyoming.

Several unresolved factors currently prevent any firm decisions on a specific revenue-sharing floor for the Mountain West. Legal actions related to the Pac-12’s poaching of Mountain West teams and potential buyout fees for those departing members have yet to be determined. In addition, the absence of a solidified media deal and the possibility of further additions to the conference only add to the uncertainty surrounding the Mountain West’s financial outlook.

The Mountain West is keen to ensure the league’s competitive parity remains intact during this transition. With recruiting increasingly driven by athletic compensation, revenue-sharing budgets must be aligned to ensure member institutions’ ability to compete internally and with the broader collegiate landscape.

In the Mountain West and beyond, schools that cannot meet revenue-sharing demands or quickly find new revenue streams may need to transition to less competitive conferences.

NOAH HENDERSON

Professor Noah Henderson teaches in the sport management department at Loyola University Chicago. Outside the classroom, he advises companies, schools, and collectives on Name, Image, and Likeness best practices. His academic research focuses on the intersection of law, economics, and social consequences regarding college athletics, NIL, and sports gambling. Before teaching, Prof. Henderson was part of a team that amended Illinois NIL legislation and managed NIL collectives at the nation’s most prominent athletic institutions while working for industry leader Student Athlete NIL. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law in Urbana-Champaign and a Bachelor of Economics from Saint Joseph’s University, where he was a four-year letter winner on the golf team. Prof. Henderson is a native of San Diego, California, and a former golf CIF state champion with Torrey Pines High School. Outside of athletics, he enjoys playing guitar, hanging out with dogs, and eating California burritos. You can follow him on Twitter: @NoahImgLikeness. 

