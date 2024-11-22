Multiple Pliable Athletes Land Partnership With Food Brand on New NIL Deal
Name, Image and Likeness deals have taken over amateur sports as athletes are looking to cash in and earn some money in high school and college.
Pliable, a marketing and NIL agency that is helping athletes grow their brand whether they are in high school, college or the professional ranks, has been doing a great job of landing deals for the people they are representing.
Recently, more of their athletes from coast to coast in the United States have signed NIL partnership deals with Ignite Snacks. The New Hampshire-based company that produces Ignite Bars has agreed to a deal with 11 people.
The Pliable athletes making up Team Ignite are:
Ella Boerger, Madison Brown and Cara Sajevic who all play ice hockey at the University of St. Thomas;
University of Vermont track and field athlete Alyssa Bourque;
Notre Dame Academy basketball player Sophia Gibson;
Denver University golfer Logan Hale;
skier Alana LaCourse of Gould Academy;
Fresno State University golfer Katelyn Lehigh;
Sacred Heart University track and field athlete Drew McMillen;
Lawrence High School and future Merrimack University field hockey player Maddie NIles;
Katie Shanahan, who plays field hockey at Quinnipiac University.
Boerger was named Miss Hockey in 2023 and is grateful for the opportunity to represent the brand through her NIL deal.
"I am excited to partner with Ignite Snacks because their protein bars taste really good and they are easy to grab on the way to class, before a game or after a workout. I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to helping their brand continue to grow in the hockey world," she said, via the release.
Ignite Snacks is continuing to grow its brand and expand in the NIL sphere with ambassador deals similar to the one these Pliable athletes agreed to. As part of the agreement, athletes promote Ignite Bars on their social media with photos or videos.
There are also promo codes provided by the athletes that will give customers 10 percent off of their purchases.
Created in 2018, CEO and founder Nicole Zohdi wanted a product that could effectively combine health, taste and enjoyment could be had. Everyone has tried health-conscious food that didn’t taste good and some of what tastes great isn’t good for you.
With their keto-friendly protein bars that come in an array of flavors such as Blueberry Vanilla, Caramel Almond Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter Crunch, Zohdi believes they have cracked the mystery and are looking forward to these athletes helping spread the word.
"We are thrilled to partner with Ella and all the amazing list of Pliable athletes who have joined Team Ignite. They have already started creating some amazing content. We are excited about how the athletes will continue to help us spread the word about our products and our mission. We see NIL as the next phase on influencer marketing and we are so happy to support athletes in this creative way," Zohdi said via the release.