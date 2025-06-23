Nation’s No. 2 TE projected to SEC powerhouse after revealing commitment date
The end is near for class of 2026 five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro after announcing a July commitment date.
Prothro (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) hails from Bowdon, Georgia, where he ranks as the No. 2 tight end, the No. 4 player in the state and the No. 29 overall player in his class, per On3.
As a junior last season, Prothro posted 56 catches for 1,203 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also was a standout on the hardwood, averaging 20.7 points, 16.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 2024, per MaxPreps.
Prothro is down to three SEC programs in Georgia, Florida and Texas. He took an official visit to UGA on May 30 before official trips to Florida (June 13) and Texas (June 20).
After revealing a commitment date of July 12, the highly-coveted prospect received three recruiting predictions from On3's Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons and Jeremy Johnson. And it's head coach Kirby Smart's Bulldogs that are favored to land Prothro.
Georgia puts a lot of stock in recruiting top tight end talent to Athens, and Prothro is arguably the top uncomitted player at the position. Smart and Co. previously missed out on top tight end Mark Bowman to USC, making Prothro a key target and one they have built a longstanding relationship with.
The challenge is holding off the likes of rival Florida and rising SEC power Texas, both of which signed top-10 classes in the 2025 cycle with Georgia finishing second and Texas first.
The race for Prothro also features two of the top NIL spenders. Georgia is estimated to spend $18.3 million in 2025, per NCAA estimates. That comes in at fourth nationally and third in the SEC behind LSU ($20.1 million) and Texas ($22.2 million).