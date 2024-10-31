Nation's Largest Injury Law Firm Signs 7 College Football Players to New NIL Deal
Seven College Football Athletes recently signed a new deal with one of the country's largest injury law firms this past week.
On Wednesday, Morgan & Morgan announced NIL deals for seven college football players across the sport. Five of the athletes are currently playing in the state of Kentucky, and the other two represent each coast in the United States.
The firm announced two Louisville Cardinals athletes, linebacker Ashton Gillotte and defensive back Quincy Riley.
Gillotte is a senior from Boca Raton, Florida, who led the Cardinals' defensive line last year with 45 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 11.0 sacks. So far this season, he has 27 tackles and two sacks.
Riley is a sixth-year senior from Columbia, South Carolina. He is in his third season with Louisville after beginning with Middle Tennessee State. He has 14 interceptions in his career, including one so far this season.
The other three players playing in the state are Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Brock Vandagirff, running back DeaMonte Trayanum, and defensive tackle Deone Walker.
Vandagriff transferred to Kentucky from the University of Georgia before the start of this season. So far, he has thrown for 1,236 passing yards and six touchdowns.
Trayanum is a senior from Akron, Ohio, who has been playing for his third school since beginning his college career in 2020. So far this year, he has only seen seven carries for 26 yards rushing.
Walker, a junior from Detroit, Michigan, was named to both Sporting News and ESPN’s Preseason First-Team all-American team. He has 124 tackles and 10 sacks over his three seasons with the Wildcats.
Morgan and Morgan also signed deals with Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck and USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss.
Beck, a senior out of Jacksonville, Florida, has led the Bulldogs to be the second-ranked team in the country. He has thrown nearly 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season.
Moss, a junior from Los Angeles, California, is in his fourth season with the Trojans and first as the starting quarterback. He has thrown for over 2,220 yards and 16 touchdown passes this season.
“Our firm is inspired by the hard work and dedication that these young athletes commit to their universities both on and off the field,” said Morgan & Morgan managing partner Dan Morgan. “It has been an exciting college football season thus far, and we’re looking forward to seeing what these young men can continue to achieve for the remainder of the year.”
The deal will allow all seven of the athletes to be featured on the firm's new digital billboards, social media advertisements, and YouTube ads.